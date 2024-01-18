Biotech consortium led by PDC*line Pharma raises €8.1M for cancer vaccine

This week Belgian clinical biotech company PDC*line Pharma and partners announced funding to develop a personalised therapeutic vaccine based on neoantigens for colorectal cancer.

PDC*line Pharma is a Belgian-French clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2014 as a spin-off of the French Blood Bank (EFS).

It develops an innovative class of active immunotherapies for cancers, based on a GMP-grade allogeneic therapeutic cell line of Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells (PDC*line).

Globally, colorectal cancer (CRC) is among the most prevalent and deadly cancers, with a high recurrence rate post-surgery and chemotherapy.

Specifically, the project aims to develop PDC*neo+, a personalised therapeutic vaccine for colorectal cancer that acts as an adjuvant treatment to prevent relapses in high-risk patients with stages II, III and certain stage IV CRCs. Its action post-chemotherapy potentially makes it a pioneering treatment in CRC.

This project is a collaborative effort involving OncoDNA, salamanderU i and academic centres UCLouvain – IREC (Institut de Recherche Expérimentale et Clinique)/MIRO (Molecular Imaging, Radiotherapy and Oncology) and ULB-BCTL (Breast Cancer Translational Research Laboratory).

Members of the project consortium will receive €8.1 million in funding, including €4.7 million for PDC*line Pharma. The total budget is €12.5 million.

Over its three-year duration, it is estimated to create or maintain around 34 full-time jobs across all partners.

PDC*line Pharma has raised more than €61 million in equity and non-dilutive funding. In March 2019, PDC*line Pharma granted the LG Chem Life Sciences company an exclusive licence in South Korea and an exclusive option in other Asian countries to develop and commercialise the PDC*lung01 cancer vaccine for lung cancer.

According to Eric Halioua, CEO of PDC*line Pharma:

“We are very happy that the Walloon region has selected our project. The subsidies and collaborative effort of the partners in the consortium will speed up the launch of a first phase I clinical trial with PDC*neo+, the personalised vaccine based on PDC*line cells loaded with neoantigens to treat CRC patients, positioning our technology in the very promising field of neoantigen-based cancer vaccines.”

Lead image: National Cancer Institute.