Hedepy closes €3.85M investment for its digital psychology and psychiatry platform

Today, the online psychotherapy platform Hedepy raised €1.75 million and closed its investment round of €3.85 million.

Hedepy has been operating on the Czech market since 2020. In four years, the platform has expanded to ten other European markets, including Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Greece and Finland. In five of these markets, Hedepy is the number one player in its field and currently provides more than 60 percent of its therapies abroad.

Significantly, the platform launched online psychiatric services in 2023, which it provides through verified and qualified psychiatrists in collaboration with Unicare Medical. Each connected professional, whether therapists or psychiatrists, must meet the required standards, but there is still no shortage of applicants – Hedepy currently has more than 1,500 on its waiting list across the countries where it operates.

The platform also provides therapeutic services to workplaces and schools and an advanced self-help zone where people can focus on preventative mental health care.

The platform has grown by more than 200 percent year-on-year, with more than 100,000 therapy sessions last year.

According to Lukáš Krčil, CEO and co-founder of Hedepy:

"The market is changing, we no longer have to explain as much why it is important to take care of our mental health. Instead, we can focus on getting help to everyone who needs it. "

The number of these corporate clients has practically doubled in the last year, with companies such as Havel and Partners, Ford, Multisport, Oktagon, and Unicredit Bank using Hedepy's services.

Hungarian Impact Ventures led the round, including investment from new and repeat investors, Purple Ventures, RSJ, Nation 1, and angel investor Leoš Navrátil and current corporate client AspectWorks Group.

Gergő Iváncsics, Partner at Impact Ventures, shared:

"Hedepy is exceptional in that it has not only managed to expand into eleven global markets in a short period but has also succeeded in them and continued to develop. The way they combine quality therapists with a self-help app is unique in Europe, and because of this, we believe they can soon become a regional leader."

The platform plans to use the funding to develop its app for preventative mental health care and extend support for corporate clients who use Hedepy for their employees.

Lead image: Hedepy founders Roman_Zámečník and Lukáš_Krčil. Photo: uncredited.