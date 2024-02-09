Causa, the new cloud-native platform for causal AI deployment raises Pre-Seed funding

Today, Causa, a UK-based startup providing a causal AI platform for development teams, announces a Pre-Seed raise of an undisclosed amount.

Causa's flagship product, CausaDB, is a cloud-native platform that makes it easy to build, manage, and deploy causal AI.

Causal AI focuses on understanding and modelling cause-and-effect relationships within data. Unlike traditional AI, which often identifies correlations, causal AI aims to uncover the underlying causal links between variables. This approach allows for a deeper understanding of how changes in one variable influence another, leading to more informed decision-making and predictions.

Causa’s platform enables development teams to focus on applying causal AI without the burden of managing complex infrastructure.

This is enormously beneficial across industries from healthtech and martech to retail, logistics and more.

Causa co-founders Professor Daniel Franks and Dr Jordan Hart met five years ago at a research-intensive university, working together and publishing papers on new machine learning approaches.

Later, they pursued separate industry roles, where they each became concerned by seeing businesses misled by decisions made by standard AI, designed exclusively for forecasting.

Causa CEO Dan Franks shared:

"When two things seem to be related, it doesn't always mean that one thing is causing the other to happen. It's a simple truth. Yet standard AI gets confused over this, leading it to completely wrong decisions that cost businesses money and trust. Causal AI gets it right. It's the only AI that can actually tell you what actions to take to achieve your desired outcomes. It answers your 'what if?' questions and tells you all of the best actions to take."

The round was led by AI specialist VC Twin Path Ventures with participation from angel investors.

Lead image: Causa CEO Dan Franks. Photo: uncredited.