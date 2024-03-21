10 Poland startups that closed the biggest rounds in 2023

A new Endeavor study, Mapping Poland's Tech Sector - A Network Analysis of the Entrepreneurship Community” reveals that Poland is on track to become a globally competitive home for entrepreneurship. To explore the ecosystem, we have looked for the Poland startups that raised the most in 2023.

Endeavor is partnering up with us for the Tech.eu Summit London where they will hold the investor-entrepreneur meeting as a special side event on the first day of Tech.eu Summit.

This year, the Tech.eu Summit is happening on 16-17 May, 2024 at Old Billingsgate, London. Take a look at our speakers list and grab your ticket.