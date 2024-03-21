General

10 Poland startups that closed the biggest rounds in 2023

According to studies, Poland is on track to become a globally competitive home for entrepreneurship. We looked at the top-funded Poland startups in 2023.
Tamara Djurickovic 16 hours ago
Send email Copy link

A new Endeavor study, Mapping Poland's Tech Sector - A Network Analysis of the Entrepreneurship Community” reveals that Poland is on track to become a globally competitive home for entrepreneurship. To explore the ecosystem, we have looked for the Poland startups that raised the most in 2023.

Endeavor is partnering up with us for the Tech.eu Summit London where they will hold the investor-entrepreneur meeting as a special side event on the first day of Tech.eu Summit.

This year, the Tech.eu Summit is happening on 16-17 May, 2024 at Old Billingsgate, London. Take a look at our speakers list and grab your ticket.

1
XTPL

XTPL is a company operating in the nanotechnology market segment. The company is creating and bringing to market a cutting-edge technology, protected by international patent applications, that allows extremely precise printing of nanomaterials.

Due to its platform character, the solution will be used in a wide printed electronics sector & provide a low-cost, simple, additive manufacturing method for high-tech devices. The technology will facilitate the production of a new generation of transparent conductive films (TCF) used in the manufacturing of i.e. monitors, touch screens, photovoltaic cells & displays.

The innovative uses of the XTPL solution include biosensors and anti-counterfeiting. It has every characteristic of a so-called "disruptive technology" and is going to continually improve within designated fields of use.

Last round: €8.2M

2
Wealthon

Wealthon is an innovative ecosystem for companies. The company comprehensively support entrepreneurs, both in their development and in solving current financial problems by offering modern forms of financing. The key product in the offer is Wealthon POSCASH, i.e. a loan for a turnover on a payment terminal.

In 2021 the company was recognized for the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the creditworthiness assessment process. In 2023, they received an award in the #LendingTech of the Year category for the Wealthon WALLET application.

Last round: €7.4M

3
Widmo

WIDMO Spectral Technologies builds a unique solution for subsurface tomography based on spectral ground penetrating radar and advanced analytical software, to deliver geological information of unprecedented quality.

With their solution, the company aim to change how subsurface-information-dependent industries, such as construction or raw materials, are gathering and analysing subsurface data—providing the solution which will produce ready-to-use models and information—addressing industries' problems at every stage of their projects.

Last round: €5.5M

4
Aether Biomedical

Aether Biomedical was founded on the premise of creating healthcare technology and robotics based on human-centred design. A culture focused on building the next generation of bionic devices, utilizing cutting-edge biosignal processing and software integration.

The company has developed the Zeus hand, which is the strongest multi-articulating myoelectric hand in the world, providing 30-40% more grip force (152 Newtons) than existing market options! Also, Zeus is the first bionic hand that can be repaired completely, within the workshop

In conjunction with the Zeus hand, the company is creating a digital ecosystem of mobile and software applications to improve the patient experience via technology and analytics.

Last round: $5.8M

5
Contec

Contec provides circular rubber and plastic solutions that deliver low-carbon-footprint products by recovering the Carbon Black, oil, and steel from waste tires.

The company enable partners to decarbonise their supply chains and contribute to a sustainable future, where rubber-recycled waste can be used as a feedstock instead of fossil fuels. The company’s goal is to accelerate the transformation of the manufacturing industry towards carbon neutrality.

Last round: €5M

6
3soft

3Soft is the company that provides support to the largest enterprises in gaining and maintaining a competitive advantage through the use of dedicated IT systems. They are specialized in providing solutions for clients from the financial and retail sectors.

The company’s mission is to help companies implement the Data-Driven Business approach by offering solutions in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Data Management and Business Automation.

Last round: €4.3M

7
QNA Technology

QNA Technology is a company that produces blue-light emitting, heavy metal-free quantum dots. The company also develops quantum dot-based inks, which are desirable the most in printable optoelectronics.

The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of semiconducting quantum dots and modification of their surfaces. This way, the highest quality of nanostructures that meet and exceed diverse client needs in various applications is guaranteed.

Last round: $4M

8
Coding Giants

Coding Giants is an innovative school that provides coding classes to children and youth aged 7 to 19. The course programs are prepared by specialized programmers who skillfully select the material to suit the abilities of students in a given age group.

The company was founded in 2015 by four graduates of the Faculty of Electronics and Information Technology of the Warsaw University of Technology. The main goal is to inspire young people with a passion for programming.

Last round: €3.5M

9
Planetary Metaverse

Planetary Metaverse is a Virtual 3D World where people as Avatars can meet, work, and play in a fully-functional metaverse, in real-time. Users can create personalised avatars, engage in 3D worlds, host live events, and monetise their online presence, all on one platform.

Influencers and companies can participate in the metaverse and produce and distribute immersive content that they can monetize on a social level. Users now have the ability to create their own area within the metaverse and actively oversee the creation of new "planets."

Last round: €2.8M

10
NapiFeryn

NapiFeryn is the company that developed and patented technology to obtain food-grade proteins from oilseeds. The company’s primary focus is rapeseed, namely the material left over after pressing oil from rapeseed. The rapeseed proteins generated in their technology have unique functional properties which make them an ideal food ingredient.

Technology has been proven on a pilot scale, and the technology package will be commercialized through licensing agreements.

The company’s mission is to improve life quality using technology to produce natural and functional plant-derived proteins.

Last round: €2.5M

1/10
10 Poland startups that closed the biggest rounds in 2023
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All