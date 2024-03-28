Metaview raises $7M for AI hiring software

London-based AI hiring software company Metaview has raised $7M for its LLM-enabled software that automates summary and analysis of job interviews. The funding will be directed predominantly towards product development as well as hiring more engineers.

Founded in 2018 by former Uber product lead, Siadhal Magos (CEO), and former Palantir engineering lead, Shahriar Tajbakhsh (CTO), Metaview’s AI summarizes interview notes and automates workflows in the hiring process for customers including Brex, Personio, Pleo, On Running, Sony and Quora. The $7m funding round, led by Plural, saw contributions from Coelius Capital and existing investors Vertex Ventures US, Seedcamp and Village Global, as well as notable angels including Kyle Parrish, and Barney Hussey-Yeo, co-founder of Cleo.

Interviews are “the most opaque part of the hiring process,” according to Metaview, whose existing customers found that the software saved then around 20 hours per hire.

“This allows recruiters and hiring managers to make informed, objective decisions based on data, not just memory.” Over the last year, the company has seen a 2000 per cent increase in growth and the AI HR market is expected to reach $6.18B by the end of the year.

Siadhal Magos, CEO at Metaview, commented:

“Hiring is driven by human-to-human conversations, yet before now it's been impossible to capture and operationalize the data from these crucial interactions. With Metaview, thousands of companies are turning to our AI-native platform to harness this data, save time on busy work, and apply the insights we create to help their teams hire the right candidates. We’re delighted to be partnering with Plural to drive our next phase of growth and help more companies radically enhance their hiring workflows and decisions.”

