Satgana announces €8M fund for early-stage climate tech

Satgana, a global VC firm that will invest in climate tech startups throughout Europe and Africa, has closed its first round with €8M invested from more than 100 LPs in 25 countries.

With a strategic focus on early-stage climate tech, Satgana invests first tickets ranging from €100,000 up to €300,000 at the Pre-seed and Seed stage. The firm has closed 13 deals so far following careful review of over 2500 decks from founders.

Previous investments include Y Combinator alum Orbio Earth, which tracks methane emissions to provide intelligence to potential investors, Amini AI’s datasets bridging Africa’s environmental data gap and Kubik’s projects building low-carbon buildings from waste products.

Satgana goes to lengths to ensure its team represents the diversity of the founders it invests in and believes that this, along with its “broad sourcing engine”, is key to its strong track record in both European and African markets. Advisors and LPs subscribing to the fund include Family Oces, unicorn founders, impact investors, and high-profile business figures such as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe Maurice Lévy.

Satgana is classified as an SFDR Article 9 fund or a “dark green fund”, meaning that its processes demonstrate high standards of compliance with global sustainability objectives. Similarly, it has recently gained B Corp status. Stagana envisions that its first fund will pave the way to many more and aims for a portfolio of 30 startups accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Romain Diaz, General Partner of Satgana, commented: