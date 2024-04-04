Adon Health completes Pre-Seed funding for underserved therapies platform

Munich healthtech company Adon Health, has completed its Pre-Seed financing round. The amount raised has not been disclosed.

The company was founded in late 2023 by two former McKinsey colleagues, Maximilian Schubert and Dr Jonathan Apasu.

Adon Health’s product is a vertically integrated platform for complex and underserved therapies, with a first focus on testosterone replacement therapies.

The platform enables patients to manage their entire care experience digitally and in one place, making the care experience significantly less complex and time-consuming for the patient.

It offers access to an ecosystem of German healthcare providers and players, including laboratories, doctors and pharmacies. In its mission to provide the gold standard of digital care for men, Adon Health is supported by a medical expert board of leading scientists.

Testosterone deficiency affects up to 40 per cent of men above the age of 45, making it a healthcare issue for millions of men. While the US has made significant advancements in bringing this issue into the public’s awareness, it is still largely unknown and critically underserved in Europe.

According to Maximilian Schubert, co-founder of Adon Health:

“We see an opportunity to bring millions of patients an enhanced healthcare offering appropriate for the 21st century.

We aim to make handling your own health as modern and people-centric as using your iPhone. More importantly, though, we want to play a role in creating European-wide awareness for large, underdiagnosed healthcare issues such as testosterone deficiency and help people take care of their health not only reactively but also preventively.”

Traditionally, waiting times for therapies of over six months are common, and access to specialised doctors is not equally distributed across Germany.

According to Dr Jonathan Apasu, co-founder of Adon Health:

“The opportunities technology has created in the past decades is abundant. We aim to make it accessible to patients while maintaining the highest medical standards and collaborating with all parts of the conventional healthcare ecosystem.

Employing such a model for testosterone deficiency is just the beginning. Specifically, with respect to more complicated patient journeys, there has been a lack of patient-centred digital innovation. We are confident in the great promise this holds for healthcare in Europe.”

Backbone Ventures led the funding, alongside the Atomico Angel Programme and several business angels with business-building experience in the European healthcare and consumer ecosystem.

Dr Jan Claudio Muñoz, Partner at Backbone Ventures, shared:

“We see great potential in facilitating end-to-end care online for complex and underserved patient journeys.

The healthcare ecosystem has been evolving in recent years with important regulatory changes in telemedicine and record utilisation rates of online services by patients. These factors create opportunities to reinvent healthcare as we know it and bring it into the digital age.

Specifically in the European innovation ecosystem, male health has been a largely overlooked topic, despite the clear need for novel solutions that address the deficient health standards of men.”

Lead image: Adon Health. Photo: uncredited.