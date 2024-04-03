Easop acquired by Remote to supercharge its HR SaaS

Compensation SaaS Easop has been acquired by Remote, adding another string to the HRtech's bow: it will facilitate equity management for international employees.

There are many legal complexities to navigate when hiring internationally, and Remote assists businesses to manage their workforces by ensuring both the company and its employees are properly protected on a country-by-country basis. Many SaaS founders are seizing the opportunity of problems that hybrid and remote work pose to businesses given the successes of Zoom and Deel.

Easop provides:

The ability to set up and manage stock ownership plans for employees and contractors across the world without the need for slow and expensive external legal counsel.

Country-specific insights on stock option types, taxation, and other relevant regulations, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions that save time and money.

Personalized and localized equity education for employees, including local reporting obligations, learning materials, and tools to track the value of their equity from initial grant to exit scenarios.

Remote hopes to expand their customer base and Easop is an asset in this respect with customers in over 70 countries. Aesop co-founder and CEO Valentin Haarscher commented that the acquisition would “take our rollout strategy, and give it rocket fuel.”

Easop has raised $3.5M in total funding from investors including Partech Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, Kima Ventures, Cooley LLP and SemperVirens VC.

“For the world-class talent being hired by Remote’s customers, the opportunity to share in the success they help create serves as a powerful motivator and evidence of their value within the organization,” said Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-founder of Remote. “The acquisition of Easop significantly expands Remote’s capabilities in this important area, making them an ideal first acquisition for our company. This marks the beginning of what we envision as an ongoing strategy to enhance our platform through internal and external investment and we are actively exploring further opportunities to continue expanding our offerings.”

“We're excited to bring our expertise to Remote and amplify the impact of our solutions, helping more companies navigate the complexities of global equity compensation,” said Valentin Haarscher. “The Easop team is looking forward to playing a pivotal role in Remote's journey to make global employment accessible to all.”