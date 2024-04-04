Recruiting platform StepsConnect raises €1M

StepsConnect, a Milan based recruiting platform, has raised €1M in Pre-Seed funding from 40Jemz Ventures, Eden Ventures by IAG, Maggioli Ventures, Moffu Labs, GĔNĔRAS Corporate, Moonstone Fund, KF-Invest and Enzima12. Emiliano Maria Cappuccitti, Gianpaolo Naef, Massimo Cioffi, Dino Caprioni and Massimo Pagnetti - all angel investors who specialise in HRtech - also participated. The platform will prepare to raise Seed funding imminently.

StepsConnect is a digital platform that helps HR teams find qualified Gen-Z and millennial candidates. The platform uses a matching algorithm between job post and candidate to optimise profile analysis and job discovery. The company’s 60 clients fall mainly in the retail, large-scale distribution, hospitality and fashion sectors due to their have a high staff turnover and preference for multichannel recruitment strategies.

With the new capital, executives will prioritise maintaining the monthly growth of 2023, increasing turnover volumes, and increasing headcount as they integrate the sales, customer success and development teams. Another objective is to expand outside of Italy by following the same product led strategies that were successful in 2023.

CEO Matteo Trovò explained the origins of the spinout: “The idea of StepsConnect was born in 2022 from interviews and customer scientific investigations carried out with users of our first platform. As a team, we have been working together for several years and our bond is very strong, such as the values that drive us and the shared interest in complex problems. When we started, we knew we wanted to do something big, but in the midst of the pandemic what was most useful to us was developing platforms for clients.”