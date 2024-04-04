Supply chain SaaS Nalanda acquired by Once For All

Spanish supply chain risk and compliance management software platform Nalanda has been acquired by Once For All. Nalanda’s services will be integrated into Once For All’s larger product.

Founded in 2000 by a group of preeminent Spanish construction companies, Nalanda is based in Madrid, Spain, and its international presence currently extends across more than ten countries in Europe and Latin America. Its solutions are used by large companies across a variety of engineering-related sectors including construction and facilities management, and its network is comprised of over 1,000 contractors and 45,000 sub-contractors as of December 2023.

Acquiring the Spanish company extends Once For All’s European footprint into Spain and the integrated product teams will use Nalanda’s software to complexify the Once for All platform. Similar to Once For All, Nalanda operates a SaaS-based network that helps enable contractors in multiple industries to manage the compliance of sub-contractors in their supply chain. Nalanda also brings additional worker-level compliance and health & safety solutions to its acquirer.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, acquired Once For All in 2023 in partnership with Chief Executive David Hornsby. PSG Equity, a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies, acquired a majority stake in Nalanda in 2021. As part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, the PSG funds will retain a minority stake in the combined business.

David Hornsby, Chief Executive of Once For All, said:

“Nalanda is a well-established provider with a product suite that strategically complements our own, and we are enthusiastic about combining our strengths as we continue to grow Once For All across Europe. We are excited to welcome the Nalanda team to Once For All and we look forward to working together.”

Juan Gil Rabadan, Founder and CEO of Nalanda, commented: