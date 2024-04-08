Meet France's software giants

1. Contentsquare

Following its $400M Series F fundraise in 2022, things never seem to go quiet for Contentsquare. Founded in Paris, the UX software and analytics vendor has raised $1.4B in investment funding and boasts an R&D team of over 700 people. Their acquisition of Heap in December 2023 aims to broaden analytics stored by increasing capacity to monitor customers on the platform.

2. Mirakl

The Paris-based SaaS generated over $150 ARR in 2023. Mirakl provides provide online marketplace software to retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers and seem healthy as ever following a grant of €100 million revolving credit last August.

3. Payfit

Payfit was forced to lay off 20% of its staff in 2023 despite raising €254M in a Series E funding round just 14 months before. However, Firmin Zocchetto’s payroll and HR software provider managed to score a 94% approval rating from employees even after the restructure.

4. Sorare

Founded in 2018 by Adrien Montfort and Nicolas Julia, the web3-enabled fantasy sports platform came into its own over the course of 2020 before raising one of the largest European Series B rounds on record: $680 million. Sorare’s year-on-year numbers from 2020-2021 read like an investor’s dream come true, but they have recently pulled back from previous plans to expand offices in America and will be centralising operations in the Paris HQ.

5. Voodoo

Founded in 2013 by Alexandre Yazdi and Laurent Ritter, Voodoo titles have amassed over 5 billion downloads and count approximately 300 million monthly users. The gaming unicorn was valued at €1.7 billion in 2021 and stakeholders include GBL, Goldman Sachs and Tencent.

Lead image: Bruno Abatti, Unsplash