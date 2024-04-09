Avenir raise $500,000 Pre-Seed to develop B2B wealth management software

Wealth management fintech Avenir has raised a $500,000 pre-seed round to provide businesses with software that scores businesses based on their sustainability.

The company has just completed ABN AMRO + Techstars Future of Finance accelerator program and completed fundraising over the course of three months.

Avenir’s suite of tools for wealth managers and financial advisors includes values mapping, direct indexing and generating financial reports to prove compliance with regulations. Founders Jeremy Bensoussan (previously at Revolut), Stefan Rotarus and Andrea Macdonald (previously at Mastercard), identified a dearth of UX support for lone investors whilst working to optimise banking.

They are backed by investors including SFC Capital, Techstars and prominent angel investors with experience leading financial institutions such as FNZ, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

"As the lead investor in Avenir, we're thrilled to support its mission of reshaping the wealth management landscape," commented Ed Stevenson, Investment Executive at SFC Capital. "Its innovative approach and dedication to personalisation and digitalisation are truly impressive."