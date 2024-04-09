Weenat raises $8M Series C for meteorological sensors in soil

German agritech Weenat has raised an $8M Series C round for its meteorological sensors that help farmers conserve water.

The funding will enable Weenat to expand across Europe.

Water scarcity and management is a major environmental challenge for the coming decades. This situation carries profound implications for farmers, given that agriculture accounts for 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals, with more than half of this water being underutilized due to the lack of suitable tools.

Weenat’s sensors monitor the water content of soil in the root zone with aims to plot out the water content fluctuations of soil across Europe. Launched in 2023, the program utilises data from Weenat's network of soil sensors alongside satellite imaging and algorithmic analysis.

Founded in 2014, Weenat established itself by launching the first wireless weather station connected to a mobile application. Since then, the company has developed its R&D capabilities - enhanced by its acquisition of Waether Measures in 2021 - in order to cultivate in-house proficiency in engineering, machine learning, agronomy and metrology.

Other investors in this round include Pymwymic, LIBERSET, and IDIA Capital Investissement.

Founder Jérôme Leroy commented: “As a leading player in weather data and water management, Weenat’s ambition is to deploy its innovations throughout Europe, empowering farmers with effective and user-friendly Solutions. In 2023, our 10.000 soil sensors resulted in the conservation of 32 million cubic meters of water. The potential impact of scaling our solutions across all fields in Europe is truly stunning!”