Keyloop acquires automotive SaaS ATG

Car manufacturing tech supplier Keyloop has acquired Automotive TRansformation Group (ATG). ATG brings insights from its e-commerce platform for complex vehicle sales to Keyloop’s powerful data analytics capabilities and extensive customer base.

The two companies will combine to create an integrated technology portfolio that more completely connects the consumer automotive journey, helping retailers and original equipment manufacturers to improve the customer experience. Keyloop’s priorities as it develops the technology are customer personalisation and efficiency for car dealers.

Its customers include automotive retailers, OEMs, financiers and fleet suppliers in more than 80 countries and at over 10,000 retail locations.

Keyloop CEO Tom Kilroy commented:

“The acquisition of ATG will mark an important step forward in making Experience-First a tangible reality for our customers. ATG has created an exciting offering with the Fusion omnichannel auto retailing platform. By combining this with Keyloop’s complementary platform offerings and broad range of capabilities, we can make a meaningful positive impact on the digital transformation of the automotive retail experience. We’re looking forward to welcoming the talented team at ATG as colleagues.”

ATG was advised during the acquisition advised by Houlihan Lokey and Taylor Wessing. Keyloop is being advised by King & Spalding and Paul Hastings LLP; financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.