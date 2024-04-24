Camion raises €2.7M for EV charging analytics

London-based Camion has raised €2.7M to scale the deployment of electric vehicle charging.

Power and charging infrastructure are struggling to keep up with the growth in vehicle electrification; estimates suggest that $1.9 trillion must be spent on charging infrastructure to achieve net-zero commitments by 2050.

Camion’s software combines property and location-based information with insights around power supply, traffic movements and localised future energy demand to help different market actors identify the best locations depending on their power needs.

The platform indexes properties based on their readiness and potential for electrification and provides powerful insights enabling users to act quickly to capitalise on the growing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The software therefore enables real estate owners, investors, lenders and infrastructure developers to discover new properties into which this can be incorporated, and complete rapid investment diligence ahead of deploying capital.

The startup was founded by Tesla and CBRE alumni and has successfully raised EUR 2.7 million in a pre-seed round.

The pre-seed funding round was led by EQT Ventures with First Look Capital and RitMir Ventures also participating.

Jacob Monroe, Founder and CEO at Camion, commented: “The structural shift toward electrification is a huge opportunity for those who act swiftly to understand and deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure where it is needed. As energy demand and generation become more distributed, electrified real estate will become the next great asset class in the $50 trillion global commercial real estate market. Camion exists to supercharge this once-in-a-century transition through a blend of machine learning, big data, and extensive industry insights.”