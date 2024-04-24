Teylor acquires creditshelf in a quest to dominate European lending

Swiss-headquartered lending platform Teylor has acquired the German SME financing platform creditshelf. The transaction is structured as an asset deal, whereby Teylor will purchase the key operating assets of creditshelf AG.

The acquisition will broaden Teylor’s debt product offering and increase its client base substantially. creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe and CFO Dr. Daniel Bartsch will join Teylor’s team to support the ongoing expansion of the pan-European platform.

Teylor plans further acquisitions of businesses that will expand its client reach, product competence and regional scope as well as enhancements of the (tech) platform, in an effort to build Europe’s leading lending platform. As well as ambitions to further consolidate its market share, the company also plans to close significant growth equity and debt fundraising rounds to support its further development and M&A strategies.

Teylor CEO Patrick Stäuble commented: "By acquiring creditshelf we can leverage enormous synergies in our lending business as we can penetrate a new market segment with new products, take over a complementary technology platform and gain access to some of the brightest industry talents with many years of experience. This acquisition is a major milestone for Teylor but is only the first of many transactions.”

Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, commented: "creditshelf’s strong origination pipeline shows that our products meet the needs of the SME market. It is, therefore, a great outcome and signals continuity for our clients and employees who will join forces with Teylor.”