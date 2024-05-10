Coreweave invests £1B in UK data centres

Cloud provider Coreweave has announced that it will dedicate £1B to developing its UK operations. The company plans to open two UK data centres in 2024 and more in the coming years.

CoreWeave is a specialised GPU cloud provider, supplying the compute power that underpins machine learning and AI, graphics and rendering, life sciences and real-time streaming. Data centres are the physical warehouses where the physical infrastructure behind cloud computing lives, such as routers, switches, firewalls, storage systems and servers.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for AI infrastructure and London is an important AI hub that we are investing in. Expanding our physical footprint in the UK is an important milestone in the next phase of CoreWeave’s growth,” said Mike Intrator, Cofounder and CEO. “CoreWeave’s infrastructure will fill a void in the cloud market by providing AI enterprises with localised high-performance compute solutions that will help build and deploy the next generation of AI applications.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Companies like CoreWeave are powering the future of AI innovation, and I am proud that they’ve backed the UK with a £1 billion investment into UK data centres and have established their European headquarters here – further cementing the UK’s position as an AI and tech superpower.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned to make the UK the best place for pioneering companies like CoreWeave to grow their roots. With the third highest number of AI companies and private investment in AI in the world, it’s clear our plan is working.”

Michelle Donelan, the Secretary of State of Science, Innovation, and Technology, commented: “CoreWeave’s decision to base their European HQ here in London is not just a sign of our tech investment prowess, it is a resounding vote of confidence in our approach to AI and innovation. Today’s £1 billion investment will bring two new data centres to our shores, a vital tool in helping to develop the AI breakthroughs of tomorrow.”

“It will also lead to new, highly paid jobs and countless opportunities for our brightest AI minds and start-ups as the UK continues to cement its global AI powerhouse credentials. Our message is clear – when it comes to investment, scaling-up, and innovation, the UK is the perfect home from home.”

CoreWeave’s new European headquarters is located in London to capitalise on expansion of the UK’s AI ecosystem. CoreWeave’s presence in the region will support the continued expansion of AI labs and enterprise customers across the UK

CoreWeave’s existing data centres support some of the largest deployments of high-performance GPU clusters in the world, and the infrastructure through which those clusters are consumed is designed with engineers and innovators in mind. They provide compute for leading AI labs and enterprises.

Image: by Taylor Vick on Unsplash