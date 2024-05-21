Capchase secures €105M credit facility for SaaS revenue acceleration

Revenue accelerator platform for SaaS companies, Capchase, today announced it has secured a €105 million credit facility warehouse led by Deutsche Bank. This brings the company’s funding to over $1 billion in combined debt and equity financing since its founding in 2020.

Capchase empowers B2B SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and revenue acceleration tools. Its capital solution, Grow, made more than $2B in funding available to the SaaS industry, while its revenue management tools, Pay and Collect, help SaaS vendors sell more and collect cash faster.

It launched Capchase Collect in December 2023, speeding up invoice collections and decreasing the amount of overdue invoices, and Capchase Infra in April 2024, which supports banks and non-bank lenders by accelerating their digital lending roadmap.

The company operates in 10 countries in North America and Europe, working with over 4,000 businesses and partners to date.

According to Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase:

“We’re committed to helping SaaS companies grow their revenue in ways that work best for them with access to capital. Over the past year, there has been a growing interest among European startups in non-dilutive funding as founders seek alternative ways to enhance their cash flow amidst increasingly challenging conditions for securing venture capital. With the latest €105 million of debt financing, we can continue to serve as a key financial partner to UK and European SaaS businesses, supporting their growth in the current economic climate."

The new financial backing empowers Capchase to expand its support for UK and European SaaS businesses through Capchase Grow, which offers eligible companies access to non-dilutive financing, fostering business growth without sacrificing equity.

Lead image: Capchase. Photo: uncredited.