OneStock raises $72M from Summit Partners to enhance omnichannel retail experience

Today Toulouse headquartered OneStock announced a $72 million investment from global growth equity investor Summit Partners.

OneStock was founded in 2015 by CEO, Romulus Grigoras, and CTO, Benoit Baccot, to help retailers and brands navigate the increasing complexity of the omnichannel landscape and enhance overall customer experience.

The company’s cloud-native solution provides a centralised platform designed to manage end-to-end order fulfilment and visibility and empowers retailers to offer a seamless ‘buy anywhere, deliver anywhere, return anywhere’ experience to customers.

"Since the beginning, OneStock has been dedicated to creating smarter and more sustainable shopping experiences, and our partnership with Summit marks a thrilling new chapter in our journey, reaffirming our long-term commitment to innovation and growth in the retail technology space,” commented Mr. Grigoras.

“With Summit's support and the benefit of their deep experience in the retail technology sector, we're poised to further accelerate our growth. Our clear ambition is to emerge as the number one global leader in the OMS category.”

OneStock has achieved a 2.5-fold increase in recurring revenue since 2021 with widespread adoption amongst major enterprise customers across diverse verticals-.

According to Steffan Peyer, a Managing Director at Summit Partners who will join the OneStock Board of Directors:

“With the proliferation of online and offline sales channels and consumers’ ever-increasing expectations for instant product availability and fulfilment, we believe a modern OMS has become a critical part of the retail supply chain.”

This new funding will fuel OneStock’s continued international expansion, particularly into the US market.

Lead image: OneStock. Photo: uncredited.