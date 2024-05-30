StructureFlow raises $6M Series A for accessible data visualisation

London-based data visualisation platform StructureFlow has closed a $6M Series A funding round, which will be reinvested in product development and international expansion. The company has now received $15M in total.

Today, StructureFlow's platform is used by over 50 major legal and professional services firms worldwide. Its customers include prominent Am Law 100 firms Baker McKenzie, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Norton Rose Fulbright, as well as British ‘Magic Circle’ firms Slaughter and May, A&O Shearman and Linklaters.

StructureFlow automates the creation of data-driven structure charts from complex data, such as M&A documents and corporate registers. It employs generative AI for document parsing.

The Series A round, which brings StructureFlow’s total funding to USD 15 million, was led by US-based FinTech fund FINTOP Capital, with follow-on investment from Venrex, part of Select Equity Group, a leading US asset management fund. FINTOP Capital’s investment in the business further strengthens FINTOP’s activity in the LegalTech sector, complementing its recent investment in Legatics, a leading transaction management platform.

Tim Follett, CEO & Founder of StructureFlow, said, "As a former corporate lawyer, I experienced firsthand the power of visualization in cutting through complexity. A picture really is worth a thousand words! Yet, creating these visuals was often deeply painful and frustrating, especially late at night, stressed, spending hours moving shapes and lines in PowerPoint. There had to be a better way, and I felt compelled to find it. Our mission is to unlock the power of visualization, making it incredibly easy to generate visual content. With the advent of GenAI, there's never been a better time to leverage this opportunity. Our goal is to transform how professionals communicate complex information, making it faster, more efficient, and far less stressful."

Chris Haley, Partner at FINTOP Capital, said, "Legal and professional services around the world are feeling the strain from decades of economic, technical and social upheaval and are crying out for change. As both a former lawyer and former operator of technology scale-ups myself, I was struck by the clarity of Tim's vision for StructureFlow, and the quality of the team that he has built around him to deliver on the promise of cutting through complexity. Change is coming to this industry, and Tim and his team, with their deep expertise across legal, SaaS and legal tech, are extremely well placed to deliver it."