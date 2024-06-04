Aeropowder secures £150K investment for feather-based thermal packaging

West London materials innovation startup Aeropowder has secured a £150,000 investment from British Design Fund.

The company is launching thermal packaging made from surplus feathers as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics and other harmful materials. The packaging is designed for use in the life sciences industry and cold chain logistics.

Traditionally, plastic materials, such as expanded polystyrene, have been relied upon for storing and moving temperature-sensitive goods. Aeropowder’s patented solution can maintain an internal temperature of between 2-8°C for over 72 hours, even when external temperatures average 30°C for the period.

Co-founder and biologist Dr Ryan Robinson began working on the innovation while completing his PhD at Imperial College London.

He joined a research project exploring novel uses for feathers that harness their natural properties while reducing waste. An estimated 3 million tons of waste feathers are generated every year in Europe alone, which are either incinerated or turned into low-grade animal feed.

Ryan explained:

“The world needs more novel materials, processes and solutions to combat the pressing environmental and economic challenges that we face.The circular economy has a massive role to play – essentially, how we minimise or repurpose waste streams in more productive ways.”

He added:

“The investment from the British Design Fund is going to be instrumental in our ability to manufacture our first units of PluumoPlus and get them into the hands of our existing waiting list, which includes some of the largest pharmaceutical and life science logistics companies in the world. The next 12 months will see us focused on optimising production and further product development, based on client demand.”

Damon Bonser, CEO at the British Design Fund, said:

“Aeropowder ticks all the boxes for us. They are a creative and ambitious team, developing an innovative range of products that have the potential to make a positive impact across the world.”

Aeropowder’s future product developments will include acoustic panels and other building insulation materials. The company’s second patent focuses on oil absorption materials designed to help clean up environmental spillages without using plastic foams.

Lead image: Aeropowder co-founder and biologist Dr Ryan Robinson. Photo: uncredited.