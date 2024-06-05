AI hyperscaler CoreWeave invests $2.2B to open three new European data centres

AI Hyperscaler CoreWeave, the AI HyperscalerTM, today announced it will invest $2.2 billion to expand and open three new data centres in continental Europe before the end of 2025.

The news follows the company’s recent UK expansion, $7.5 billion debt financing facility led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, $1.1 billion Series C fundraising in May 2024, and a $2.3 billion debt financing facility in August 2023. The company has raised over $12 billion in funding.

The three planned new data centres will add to CoreWeave’s two data centres based in the UK. It's part of its aim to provide best-in-class advanced compute solutions, including NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking.

CoreWeave continues to scale rapidly to meet the surge in global demand for accelerated compute solutions that are critical for training and serving the most sophisticated AI models. The Company’s European footprint has been carefully designed to meet the regulatory and operational demands of the region, ensuring low-latency performance across all AI workloads and providing a data-sovereign cloud for both European and UK customers.

The three new data centres will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, and will create job opportunities across the region.

“Europe represents the next frontier for the AI industry and is an important milestone in the next phase of CoreWeave’s growth,” said Mike Intrator, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave.

“We see enormous opportunity for CoreWeave in Europe – CoreWeave’s GPU infrastructure will provide the European cloud market the computing solutions and tools needed to meet the growing demand for next generation AI applications.”

“CoreWeave’s investments in Sweden will bolster critical AI

infrastructure,” said Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

“We need to make sure Sweden and Europe take part in building these facilities in order to put us at the forefront of driving economic growth, innovation and productivity..”

Lead image: CoreWeave. Photo: uncredited.