Insurtech Continuity raises €10M for ML-powered risk detection

Continuity, a software provider that provides risk intelligence for professional and commercial P&C insurers, has raised a €10M Series A round. Led by 115K and supported by historical investors Elaia and Bpifrance through their Digital Venture fund, the funding follows an initial capital injection of €5M in 2021.

Continuity analyses each insurance contract and new subscription request to identify risk factors, concerns, and discrepancies, offering the best recommendations based on the insured company's actual situation.

Continuity's tools are used by over 500 underwriters, enabling better monitoring of one million contracts. partner companies companies including AXA, Crédit Agricole, Entoria, Groupama, IME, Sada Assurances, Wakam, and Hiscox, trust Continuity to enhance risk assessment during underwriting and optimize long-term risk monitoring.

With these new funds, the company will continue to develop its technology and AI to address new challenges for insurers, especially in the large risks segment. This ambition includes hiring around 15 new team members to strengthen a team already composed of over 30 talents and expanding its European presence.

Benoît Pastorelli, CEO and co-founder of Continuity, responded: "We are thrilled with this new funding round, secured with top-tier investors, which will accelerate our development and enhance our innovation capabilities.

"We are proud to support the transformation of the P&C sector and contribute to the success of our insurer partners. Specifically, this funding will allow us to expand our solution to optimize the management of large industrial and agricultural risks, solidifying our position as a technological leader in France and initiating our European expansion."