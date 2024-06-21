LillianCare raises €1.5M to address Germany's physician shortage

LillianCare, a healthcare company dedicated to tackling Germany's critical physician shortage has completed a €1.5 million extension funding round.

The startup is establishing hybrid general medical practices nationwide, utilising proven international models, delegating medical tasks to qualified professionals, and creating a modern working environment through flexible work models, teamwork, and technology.

LillianCare sees itself as a partner with communities, health insurance providers, and medical associations, taking responsibility for regional healthcare provision.

Nina Capital and caesar led the extension, which also welcomed several new investors, including Ship2B Ventures (through the BSocial Impact Fund, supported by the EIF, Banco Sabadell and AXIS), underscoring strong confidence in LillianCare’s mission and innovative approach.

“We’ve already seen the positive impact of LillianCare's two established practices in Nastätten and Neuerburg,” said Marc Subirats, General Partner at Nina Capital.

“We are excited to continue supporting their journey and look forward to seeing further practices open across Germany.”

Dr. Carolin Gabor, Managing Partner at caesar, added,

“With 4,100 general practitioner positions currently unfilled, the urgency of an innovative solution like LillianCare's is evident.“

Other notable new investors include Atlantis Ventures, Stefan Menden, Pascal Werner, and Markus Frühwein, a member of LillianCare’s advisory board. Their participation brings additional expertise and validation to LillianCare’s innovative approach.

Lead image: LillianCare. Photo: uncredited.