Lillian Care raises €2.4M to develop hybrid primary care platform in Germany

German healthcare startup Lillian Care has raised a €2.4 million funding round, this brings its total funding to date to €5 million. The fresh funding will see further development of the primary care platform which enables hybrid practices for general medicine throughout Germany.

The €2.4 million Pre-seed round was led by Nina Capital and joined by Aescuvest, Caesar Ventures, OHA BTG, Calmstorm alongside angel investors including Björn von Siemens, Wieland Sommer, Inga Bergen and Fredrik Debong.

Founded by Linus Drop, Dr. Florian Fuhrmann, and Markus Liesmann, Lillian Care’s platform enables nurses to perform as the first point of physical contact for outpatients with health complaints, performing 60 percent of all treatments with supervision and support delivered digitally by doctors, freeing up doctors to take on more complex cases.

"We are building a network of hybrid primary care practices supported by a comprehensive technology stack that enables fast setup, streamlined workflows for interdisciplinary care teams and telemedicine treatments," said Linus Drop, co-founder and CEO of Lillian Care. "In Germany, the shortage of primary care physicians is a concern, especially in rural areas."

“Lillian’s adaptation to the German situation is the best we have seen to provide close-to-home general practice services for an increasingly underserved and ageing society," says Marc Subirats, General Partner at Nina Capital.

