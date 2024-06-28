Balderton introduces parental support for founders

Balderton is introducing parental support for founders, becoming the first VC firm to offer free access to Cooper Parenting.

The program, led by Cooper Parenting, provides parents with access to expert guidance, resources, workshops and community-led peer support.

Female founders, in particular, are disproportionately affected by family care responsibilities, which have been revealed to be the #1 barrier to business success for female entrepreneurs with children.

Family care responsibilities are also cited as one of the top barriers holding women back from starting a business in the first place, alongside a lack of access to funding. There is a clear role for venture capital firms to play in supporting entrepreneurs to overcome these barriers, enabling a thriving and diverse ecosystem.

With Cooper Parenting, Balderton’s founders will have access to a range of services including expert-led parenting classes, 24/7 community chat, workshops and support on key challenges from sleep and feeding in the baby phase to body image, peer pressure and technology in the teenage years.

Founders will also be able to join a group of other working parents, who have children at similar ages. They will be led in monthly discussions by childcare experts, and can also lean on each other for peer support.

The program expands the firm’s industry-leading founder wellbeing and performance platform, which has seen more than 100 founders take part since its launch last year.

Balderton is also launching its second annual survey to deepen the understanding of what entrepreneurs need to thrive and how relationships with their investors, teams, and families impact them.

Gabby Slome, Founder of Cooper Parenting commented:

“I signed the Series A of my first startup while in the delivery room. Three days later, I was in a six-hour board meeting, having to pump halfway through. This is the reality for so many female founders. But one that remains hidden, with women unable to speak out and get the support they need for fear of the impact on their business. We’re delighted to be supporting Balderton’s founders as they navigate parenthood and entrepreneurship.”

Rana Yared, General Partner at Balderton Capital commented:

“I have personally been a member of Cooper and it has been a lifeline to me over the years. Female entrepreneurs face many challenges that are unique to their journey, and we must provide tailored support to help in any way possible to overcome these hurdles.”

The initiative is part of broader industry efforts to support founders, especially in their early stages. In March, Cherry Ventures introduced coaching as a core component of its investment model, mandating that newly backed founders (including core employees) in all forthcoming term sheets work with an executive coach from its curated network. It aims to equip founders with leadership support and skills from their earliest moments.

Lead image: Balderton Capital. Photo: uncredited.