Food retailtech Rohlik secures $170M funding

Czech food retailtech and online grocery company Rohlik Group today announces it has successfully raised $170 million in fresh growth capital, bringing its funding to over $780 million.

Founded to meet the growing demand for online grocery services that offer superior quality and better customer experience, Rohlik has achieved rapid and sustainable growth across the DACH and CEE regions.

Rohlik operates fully automated fulfilment centres, leveraging a host of AI, ML and robotics technologies to drive efficiency and high productivity without compromising on quality.

Customers experience reliable 15-minute delivery windows and same-day deliveries available as soon as 1 hour after booking. According to the company, 97 per cent of Rohlik’s deliveries are on time.

The company now delivers over a million orders per month and served over 800,000 customers in 2023. It has now reached profitability in Munich, having already done so in the Czech Republic and Hungary, validating its economic model in Germany and proving its ability to scale efficiently and sustainably.

In September 2023, Rohlik acquired Bringmeister, further strengthening its footprint in Germany.

The investment was led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), alongside existing investors Sofina, Index Ventures, Quadrille, and TCF Capital and complemented by growth capital funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) under its Scale-Up Initiative.

Tomáš Čupr, founder and CEO of Rohlik Group, said:

“There is huge demand across Europe for online groceries delivered quickly and reliably without any compromise on quality. We don’t see that as a short-term phenomenon, but as a long-term opportunity around which to build a market-leading proposition. “At Rohlik, we have built the technology to deliver on that promise in a sustainable and profitable way, leveraging AI, ML and robotics technology with our obsession with customer service to drive maximum efficiency and high productivity. This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, opening facilities in more than 10 new cities, and set the standard in online grocery delivery across Europe.”

Tamas Nagy, Director, co-head of Equity Investments at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said:

“We first partnered with Rohlik three years ago and have been continuously impressed by the management team’s execution and investment into proprietary technology, automation and increasing use of artificial intelligence across its operations.”

Kyriacos Kakouris, Vice-President at the European Investment Bank, added:

"This financing marks the first operation under the EIB Scale-up Initiative, designed to support more mature growth companies like Rohlik.”

The investment will fuel Rohlik’s ambitious expansion plans in DACH and CEE, where the company aims to establish its presence in more than 10 additional cities by 2030.

Lead image: Rohlik group. Photo: uncredited.