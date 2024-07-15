Hey Savi secures £2.2M for fashion search platform

UK fashion search and recommendation platform Hey Savi announced today that it has secured £2.2 million in investment.

Hey Savi uses advanced AI alongside unique customer and fashion data to help you find your perfect item or outfit in under 60 seconds by connecting you to the retailers who have it in stock, in your size, and at the best price.

Over 10,000 fashion searches are made every minute in the UK alone, yet search functionality for online shopping has not changed since the internet began.

The company was founded by Victoria Peppiatt, Angela Vinci, and Sarah Daniel. Victoria is a second-time tech Founder, Investor and Non-Executive Director, having exited her previous startup, Phrasee, in 2022. In previous executive roles,

Angela has developed world-leading consumer products for some of the largest global fashion, retail, and technology brands including Farfetch, Gap, Sephora, Vinted and Apple. Sarah, ex-Global CEO of Prominate, brings extensive experience in successfully scaling fast-growing profitable businesses across international markets.

According to Angela Vinci, co-founder and CPTO at Hey Savi, search engines will always prioritise their business models of paid-for advertising rather than deliver relevant results.

"The search experience is outdated and not fit for today's fast-paced fashion environment. We are creating an experience customers will love, giving them confidence in their choices."

Victoria Peppiatt, Hey Savi co-founder and co-CEO, commented:

"The response to our raise has been phenomenal. The vast support we've received from high-profile investors, including well-respected angels from Boardwave, Founders Capital and the WITSEND community, has validated our product's potential and reaffirmed the market opportunity. On top of which, we are incredibly proud of the fact that 54 per cent of our investors are female."

Hey Savi is supported by an industry-leading advisory board that includes Gareth Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Sotheby's and former CMO at eBay and Farfetch; Robin Sutara, Chief Data Officer at Databricks and former chief Data Officer at Microsoft; and Richard Goold, Partner at Wilson Sonsini.

