Bulgaria: Tech growth amidst global competition

The Bulgarian tech ecosystem thrives on a highly skilled workforce proficient in delivering sophisticated solutions across diverse sectors. Emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain are gaining prominence, bolstered by a supportive environment for startups and innovation hubs.

The tech industry in Bulgaria predominantly encompasses software development, IT outsourcing, fintech, e-commerce, telecommunications, and enterprise software solutions, which benefit from Bulgaria's strategic location, competitive costs, and skilled labour pool, making it an attractive destination for tech companies seeking high-quality services and expertise.

Despite its strengths, the Bulgarian tech sector faces challenges such as talent retention and skill gaps in emerging technologies. Infrastructure development, including broadband access and digital connectivity, is also a priority. Regulatory complexities and bureaucratic hurdles occasionally hinder business agility and growth. Addressing these challenges is crucial for sustaining momentum and competitiveness.

These ten companies contribute to the growth and innovation of Bulgaria’s tech ecosystem.