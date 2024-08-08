Bulgaria: Tech growth amidst global competition

The Bulgarian tech ecosystem thrives on a highly skilled workforce proficient in delivering sophisticated solutions across diverse sectors. Emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain are gaining prominence, bolstered by a supportive environment for startups and innovation hubs.
The tech industry in Bulgaria predominantly encompasses software development, IT outsourcing, fintech, e-commerce, telecommunications, and enterprise software solutions, which benefit from Bulgaria's strategic location, competitive costs, and skilled labour pool, making it an attractive destination for tech companies seeking high-quality services and expertise.
Despite its strengths, the Bulgarian tech sector faces challenges such as talent retention and skill gaps in emerging technologies. Infrastructure development, including broadband access and digital connectivity, is also a priority. Regulatory complexities and bureaucratic hurdles occasionally hinder business agility and growth. Addressing these challenges is crucial for sustaining momentum and competitiveness.
These ten companies contribute to the growth and innovation of Bulgaria’s tech ecosystem.
1
Ampeco
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: $13M
Ampeco is a dynamic technology company specializing in electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions.
The company provides a comprehensive platform designed to optimize the operation and management of EV charging networks. Ampeco's innovative software enables businesses, fleet operators, and charging point operators to efficiently oversee their charging infrastructure, offering features such as real-time monitoring, smart energy management, and user-friendly billing systems.
By integrating advanced analytics and scalable technology, Ampeco aims to drive the global adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a sustainable, eco-friendly future.
2
Software Group
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €9.5M
Software Group is a global technology company specialized in digitalization and integration solutions for financial service providers with a vision to accelerate financial inclusion by creating cutting-edge technology solutions.
The company provides innovative software and services designed to help financial institutions, fintech companies, and other organizations digitize their operations, enhance customer experience, and expand their reach.
Their mission is to empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency, security, and accessibility, thereby fostering financial inclusion and contributing to economic development worldwide.
3
TokWise
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €3M
TokWise platform serves renewable producers, green energy suppliers, commercial and industrial prosumers, aggregators, and traders.
As the share of renewable energy supply grows, energy markets face heightened volatility, characterized by lower average prices and higher peak prices.
To address this issue, TokWise’s platform enables power producers to connect their assets directly to power exchanges. This empowers them to manage the buying and selling of electricity, mitigating risks associated with the volatile energy market.
4
Badu
Industry: E-commerce
Amount raised in 2023: €2.6M
Badu.bg is a trading platform where traders from Bulgaria and around the world offer their products.
The company’s goal is to establish the largest trade network in Bulgaria, providing an extensive range of products to satisfy even the most discerning buyers. Badu empowers merchants to boost their sales with minimal effort.
Badu’s vision is to create a one-stop shop for all buyer’s needs, simplifying the buying and selling process by reducing merchant costs and consequently lowering the prices of their favorite products.
5
Evrotrust Technologies
Industry: Legal
Amount raised in 2023: €2.5M
Evrotrust Technologies is a leading provider of digital identity and trust services, specializing in secure electronic signatures and remote identity verification.
The company's innovative platform offers seamless and legally compliant digital solutions for businesses and individuals, enhancing security and efficiency in online transactions.
Committed to driving digital transformation, the company empowers clients to conduct secure and convenient digital interactions in an increasingly connected world.
6
Nasekomo
Industry: Agritech
Amount raised in 2023: €2.5M
Nasekomo is an innovative biotechnology company specializing in sustainable insect farming.
By leveraging the power of black soldier fly larvae, Nasekomo transforms organic waste into high-quality protein and fertilizer, promoting a circular economy.
The company's cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly processes address global challenges such as food security, waste management, and resource sustainability.
7
Transmetrics
Industry: Logistics
Amount raised in 2023: €2.5M
Transmetrics is a pioneering company specializing in predictive analytics and AI-driven solutions for the logistics industry.
By harnessing the power of big data and machine learning, Transmetrics optimizes supply chain operations, enhances efficiency, and reduces costs for logistics providers.
The company's advanced platform enables precise demand forecasting, efficient capacity utilization, and proactive decision-making, leading to improved service levels and sustainability.
8
Hydrogenera
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €2M
Hydrogenera is an innovative company focused on advancing hydrogen technology and promoting sustainable energy solutions.
Specializing in the development and deployment of hydrogen production, storage, and distribution systems, Hydrogenera aims to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.
The company's cutting-edge solutions cater to various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial applications.
9
nPloy
Industry: HR
Amount raised in 2023: €1.8M
nPloy is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in workforce management solutions.
Founded with a vision to revolutionize how businesses optimize their human resources, nPloy offers a suite of tools designed to streamline recruitment, scheduling, and employee engagement.
Through innovative software and AI-driven analytics, nPloy empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, reduce operational costs, and enhance productivity.
10
Pluria
Industry: Back office
Amount raised in 2023: €1.8M
Pluria is a forward-thinking company dedicated to transforming the workspace experience through flexible office solutions.
By providing access to a network of modern, adaptable workspaces, Pluria empowers businesses and professionals to work efficiently and comfortably from anywhere. The company offers teams with access to a network of workspaces such as coworking hubs, hotel lounges, and cafés.
Through the innovative platform, Pluria offers seamless booking, management, and utilization of office spaces, catering to the dynamic needs of today's workforce.
