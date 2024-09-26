Berlin-based Distribusion secures $80M for global ground transport accessibility

Berlin-headquartered B2B ground transportation marketplace Distribusion has raised a heavily oversubscribed $80 million Series C funding round led by TQ Ventures, with super pro-rata participation from existing investor Lightrock.

Dr Thomas Doering, CEO of Distribusion, commented:

”With only 10 per cent of the world’s population having access to private vehicles, we already see infrastructure stretched and environmental exhaustion, getting mass transport right for the future is imperative. We need to change the way we deliver mass transport. Distribusion has proven it can play a crucial role in driving accessibility worldwide”.

Ground transportation spans all scheduled mass transport, from bus, rail, and ferry to public transport.

Distribusion connects thousands of bus, rail, ferry and public transport providers worldwide to a global network of travel retailers including Google, Booking.com, Alipay, Trainline and Amadeus.

Distribusion’s standardisation layer enables online retailers to sell tickets for any carrier through a single API, eliminating the need for individual contracts or technical efforts. This provides carriers with access to millions of new customers to increase sales and the most advanced retail tooling to enable them to achieve market-beating margins through, for example, dynamic offers management and ancillaries.

Distribusion operates globally with a presence in 70 markets, with the majority now outside Europe.

The company has the most extensive rail portfolio, covering all major European rail carriers from Deutsche Bahn and SNCF to Trenitalia, as well as major global players like Amtrak and Brightline in the US and Asia with the likes of Indonesian and Vietnam Rail.

Schuster Tanger, co-managing Partner at TQ Ventures, commented:

“We have followed and greatly admired Distribusion for over two years now. Thomas and the team have built a product-first company spearheading technology innovation in ground transportation with durable competitive advantages. Distribusion is highly regarded by its partners for the value it creates. We are thrilled to give the business the capital to build the category champion and revolutionise ground transportation”.

Chris Steinau, Partner at Lightrock, added:

“Since leading the Series B in 2022, Distribusion has executed phenomenally well, expanding to the Americas and Asia, growing tenfold and achieving cash profitability. Distribusion creates a positive environmental and social impact by promoting and making access to ground transportation easy, aligning with our mission to support purpose-driven companies tackling climate change.”

The company will use the funds to accelerate global expansion and invest in technology for advanced retailing capabilities for its 2,000+ carriers, retailers, and the millions of travellers they serve.