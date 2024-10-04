Visma strengthens HR tech offering in Chile with acquisition of Rex+ Group

With the acquisition of Rex+ Group, Visma extends its HR portfolio in Latin America and strengthens its position and relevance in this market.

“Rex+ is a company we have followed for a long time. We are impressed by their modern and flexible platform for HR management, enabling organisations to take good care of their people in an efficient and user-friendly way,” said Alvaro Capobianco, President of Visma Latin America.

"The cooperation with Visma will give us a boost to further grow our business. As we become part of the fast growing Visma LatAm region, we will remain a reliable partner for our customers, and the best place for our employees to develop their careers” says Andrés Gómez, CEO of Rex+.

Rex+ Group and its subsidiaries (Rex+, Vixonic, Gaxu & Bnovus) will continue to operate independently under the same name and management, collaborating with other Visma companies in Latin America.

“We are very pleased to finally be able to welcome Rex+ to the Visma family. We continue to grow our presence in Latin America, with an ambition of being the preferred software provider for businesses and entrepreneurs,” added Steffen Torp, Chief Commercial Officer at Visma and Segment Director for Ecosystem.

Enrique Castro, CTO of Rex+, stated: "It is very exciting for us to join Visma, one of the leading software companies in Europe and Latin America. We were impressed with Visma’s culture and team, so we are very happy to start working together and learning from each other”.

Visma is a leading provider of mission-critical cloud software, with revenue of € 2.4 billion in 2023, more than 15,000 employees and 1.9 million customers across Europe and Latin America. By simplifying and automating the work of businesses and organisations of all sizes, we enable a more efficient and prosperous society.