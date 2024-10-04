Voliro's $12M capital boost for advanced industrial inspection drones

Drone aerial robotics company Voliro has secured $12 million in Series A funding. This new funding brings Voliro’s total capital raised to $22 million and will accelerate the company’s mission to make industrial inspection, maintenance, and repair work at height safer, more efficient, and cost-effective.

Industrial inspection, maintenance, and repair work at height are inherently dangerous, expensive, and time-consuming. Traditional methods often require building scaffolds, using rope access, and deploying large workforces, exposing workers to significant risks.

Voliro’s aerial robots provide a safer and more efficient solution by performing these tasks remotely, significantly reducing the need for human exposure to hazardous conditions while also cutting down on costs and time.

Headquartered in Zurich, the company launched its first product in November 2022, a drone equipped with a unique tiltable rotor system that allows it to interact with surfaces at any angle, making it an invaluable tool for industries where safety, efficiency, and precision are paramount.

“Our mission is to eliminate the need for people to be exposed to risk for any work at height,” said Timo Müller, COO and co-founder of Voliro.

“With our advanced flying robots, we’re not only making these operations safer but also more efficient and cost-effective. This new funding will enable us to expand our product offerings and bring our technology to more industries globally.”

Voliro’s technology is already being utilised by major industry players, including Chevron, Holcim and Acuren. These companies are leveraging Voliro’s aerial robots to perform critical inspections and maintenance on industrial assets such as flare stacks, wind turbines, and other hard-to-reach infrastructure.

Voliro’s drones are capable of conducting non-destructive testing (NDT) and other contact-based inspections with unmatched precision, even in challenging conditions like high winds or on sloped surfaces.

According to Florian Gutzwiller, CEO of Voliro:

“The recurring revenue from our subscription model allows us to continually invest in R&D.”

Cherry Ventures led the round, which included additional investment from existing business angels, family offices, and a conventional debt facility.

“Voliro is setting a new standard in industrial inspections with its innovative aerial robotics technology, which addresses critical safety and efficiency challenges across multiple industries,” said Christian Meermann, Partner at Cherry Ventures.

Over the next decade, the company plans to expand its product capabilities, enter new markets, and set new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and precision for industrial operations worldwide.

Lead image: Voliro team. Photo: uncredited.