Flip acquires The Bot Platform to merge their HR capabilities

Flip, an app for frontline employees, has today announced its acquisition of The Bot Platform, an enterprise software solution that helps HR and communication teams supercharge the way they work using bots, automated workflows, and AI agents.

The Bot Platform, renowned for its work with major companies like GSK, Coca-Cola and Clarins, established itself as a key technology partner of Workplace from Meta. This acquisition will give Flip’s customers unparalleled access to a suite of low-code, AI-powered tools that enhance employee engagement, onboarding, learning, and recognition processes. Benedikt Brand (né Ilg), CEO and co-founder of Flip, says “Flip and The Bot Platform have been independently pursuing the vision to make every employee’s workday more connected, engaging, and productive.

By coming together, our platform will enable companies to engage their workforces more effectively, creating a consistent, personalised experience that supports every step of an employee’s journey—from hire to retire.” By integrating The Bot Platform's advanced AI capabilities, Flip is bringing cutting-edge technological advancements—typically reserved for office-based workers—into the hands of the 80% of global workers who do not work at a desk. This follows Flip’s broader strategy, which diverges from most internal communication and HR software providers in that frontline workers and their unique needs and challenges are at the core of product development.

The move also solidifies Flip's position as the premier alternative to Workplace from Meta for frontline employee engagement, following Meta’s decision to close its platform.

Syd Lawrence, CEO of The Bot Platform, said “Our customers have consistently surprised us with their creative uses of our technology, often solving problems we hadn't even considered. Joining Flip allows us to take this innovation further. Their focus on frontline workers aligns perfectly with our mission to improve workplace communication. Together, we can address the real challenges faced by deskless employees, building and delivering better experiences for those who need it most.”

As Flip continues to innovate around the frontline employee experience, the company remains committed to its mission of connecting every worker to their workplace, regardless of their location or role. With this acquisition, Flip is poised to help businesses unlock new levels of employee engagement and operational efficiency.