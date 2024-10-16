VDS unveils cutting-edge agenda for its seventh edition on October 23-24 in Valencia

VDS has announced the agenda for its seventh edition, which will take place on October 23rd and 24th at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. Under the theme "Embracing evolution: Invest in the leaders of tomorrow," this edition will analyze how the current technological revolution is positively impacting society through the voices of leading figures in the global innovation ecosystem.

The international tech event, organized by Startup Valencia, will gather more than 600 global leaders to debate over two days the impact of the innovation and tech ecosystem on society, focusing on artificial intelligence, sustainability, health, the future of work, the role of women in technology, and the new generation in the audiovisual sector. The conferences and discussions with tech professionals will take place across seven stages: the Santander Stage, sponsored by Banco Santander as the Diamond Sponsor; the Green Stage, promoted by the Valencia City Council as part of the city's European Green Capital status for 2024; the Audiovisual Stage, supported by the Generalitat Valenciana, Ciudad de la Luz, and the Valencian Community Film Commission; the Pitch Stage, where startups will have the opportunity to present their projects to investors and major corporations; the Main Stage, where the opening ceremony, debates with international leaders, and the closing ceremony with the VDS Startup Competition awards will take place; the Discovery Stage, addressing key topics such as the Valencia Port Foundation forum; and the Workshop Room, hosting workshops by major corporations like Amazon and Google.

Valencia’s Mayor, María José Català, will be one of the speakers at the Valencia Forum conference, alongside Hortensia Roig, President of EDEM Escuela de Empresarios; Ruth Merino, Regional Minister of Finance, Economy, and Public Administration of the Generalitat Valenciana; Nacho Mas, CEO of Startup Valencia; and Juan Luis Hortelano, President of Startup Valencia. Additionally, this seventh edition will also feature representation from the national government. Spain's Minister of Science, Innovation, and Universities, Diana Morant, will be present at the awards ceremony and will close the event.

Among the founders and leading tech figures featured at VDS2024 are some of the most influential names in the global innovation landscape. Tom Mason, CTO of UnlikelyAI and a key figure in generative AI, who is working with Alexa’s founder, William Tunstall-Pedoe, to create the UK's first trillion-dollar company; Thomas Holl, co-founder of Babbel, one of the leading language-learning platforms; Marili T Hooft-Bolle, CEO of Trengo; Dr. Amr Awadallah, CEO and co-founder of Vectara; Alessandra Sala, Senior Director of AI and Data Science at Shutterstock; Tony Beltramelly, founder of Uizard; and Dileep Thazhmon, Founder and CEO of Jeeves, will share their experiences and insights on the future of the industry, offering unique perspectives on how technology is transforming key sectors and shaping the society of tomorrow.

Other featured speakers and startup leaders participating in VDS conferences include Eliott Wertheimer, co-CEO of VanMoof; Kaspar Korjus, co-founder of Pactum AI; Ludmila Jordanova, co-founder and CEO of Plan A; Margarida Garcia, VP of Operations at Poolside; Yannis Daubis, VP for Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Databricks; Alexander Weltzsch, CEO and co-founder of Dealcode; Alex Housley, Founder and CPTO at Seldon; Sebastian Schuon, co-founder of Alasco; Baptiste Pannier, CTO of Adaptive ML; Daniela Espinosa, Co-Founder and COO, now Chief Risk Officer at Kushki; and Miguel Santos, founder of Technisys.

VDS2024 presents a unique opportunity to bring together the world’s most prominent AI leaders. More than twenty talks will be held over the two days, analyzing the challenges and opportunities this technology presents and its transformative impact on society.

In addition, Armand Ruiz, Vice President of AI Product at IBM, will deliver a keynote on the future of work through AI. Another prominent leader participating in VDS is Ahmed Menshawy, VP of AI Engineering at Mastercard, who will lead a roundtable on advancing generative AI in business, alongside Neema Balolebwami, CEO and AI expert at Neema.ai.

Other sectors, such as the port industry and video games, will also have dedicated spaces in the VDS2024 program. The Port Entrepreneurship International Congress will be included for the second consecutive year, as part of VDS’s first-day agenda. Organized by Opentop, the innovation hub of the Port of Valencia, driven by the Valencia Port Foundation, this is the largest international forum on port innovation.

Additionally, gaming enthusiasts will have their own dedicated space. Valencia City Game will feature an innovative area where visitors can explore the convergence of video games, e-sports, and various fields such as education, tourism, health, entertainment, and art. Also, the Tech Center, a space promoted by the Generalitat Valenciana along with the University of Valencia, the Polytechnic University of Valencia, the University of Alicante, Miguel Hernández University, and Jaume I University, will allow attendees to interact with robots and other advanced technologies, creating an ideal environment for experimentation and learning in the tech field.

Sustainability, one of today’s most pressing issues, will have its own stage for debate and reflection: the Green Stage. One of the conferences in this area, focusing on the role of governments in transforming cities for the future, will feature Paula Llobet, Councilor for Tourism, Innovation, and Investment Attraction at the Valencia City Council.

Another notable panel will delve into the development and growth of sustainability-focused projects in Europe, with participation from leaders at Unicorn Factory Lisboa, Bandora, and Goparity – Impact Finance.

The Workshop Room is another space to keep in mind, where attendees can participate in hands-on sessions and workshops on entrepreneurship, blockchain technology, and funding. Sponsored by major corporations like Amazon and Google, this area is designed to offer specialized training, with speakers sharing success stories and methodologies to help entrepreneurs take their projects to the next level.

Workshops will include "Strengthening AI Defenses: Mitigating Adversarial Attacks in the Cloud," led by Google security expert Jose Carmona, and "Driving the Next Big Innovation in European Technology," led by Omar Sequera and Carlos Muñoz.

Keynotes from International Leaders

Among the tech leaders already confirmed for the event are Randi Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook Live and Founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG, who will share insights on personal development and scaling a business around AI. Steve Chen, best known as the co-founder of YouTube, will discuss his knowledge and experiences in creating one of the world’s most visited websites.

The sports world will also be represented by Juan Antonio Samaranch, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, who will address how technology is transforming sports and the significant opportunities ahead for this industry. The Prince of the Netherlands and Special Envoy at Techleap, Constantijn van Oranje, will be one of the Top Voices at the conference, offering insights on how to attract top talent for innovation through inclusion.

Ana Maiques, CEO and co-founder of Neuroelectrics, and a globally recognized leader for her inspiring career, will also be a featured speaker. Maiques is considered one of Europe’s 50 most inspiring women and leads a project focused on therapies for neurological diseases such as depression, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s.

Audiovisual Stage: The Convergence of the Audiovisual Industry and Technology

The Audiovisual Stage, sponsored by the Generalitat Valenciana, Ciudad de la Luz, and the Valencian Community Film Commission, will be the setting for exploring the intersection of technology and cinema. Some of the most anticipated talks include Fermín Crespo, Director General of Ciudad de la Luz, who will discuss the art of special effects in film. "Virtual Production: The Growth of New Volumetric Solutions" will be one of the roundtables, featuring Wolfgang Stindl, Anthony Brown, and Domingo Egea as moderator.

This year, VDS is supported by Banco Santander as the Diamond Sponsor, giving its name to the Santander Stage. In addition, numerous tech companies, startups, and organizations are joining as strategic partners, contributing to the success and global reach of the event: Wayra Telefónica, EY, Boehringer Ingelheim, CaixaBank, Volkswagen, Caixa Popular, HP, Repsol, PowerCo, Aticco, Fundación LAB, Opentop, Gellify, and Endcom. Tech partners supporting the event include Amazon, Google for Startups, LinkedIn, and Microsoft. Finally, the Program Partners are Burda Principal Investments, Dinapsis, Stripe, Citi, IPG Media Brands, and MAPFRE.

VDS2024 continues to receive support from key institutions, positioning the event as an international benchmark in innovation and technology. Universities such as the University of Valencia and the Polytechnic University of Valencia back the event. Other entities actively collaborating include the Miguel Hernández University Science Park; Ciudad de la Luz; the Valencian Community Film Commission; the Valencian Institute of Finance; the Diputación de Valencia; the Valencia City Council; Valencia Innovation Capital; the European Green Capital; the City of Arts and Sciences; the Generalitat Valenciana; NextGenerationEU European funds; the Ministry of Industry and Tourism; the Ministry of Science and Innovation; the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan; the School of Industrial Organization; and ICEX (Spain Export and Investment).