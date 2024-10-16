Boryszew Group S.A. boosts EIT InnoEnergy's green industrial future with new investment

Today EIT InnoEnergy welcomes Boryszew Group S.A., a global player in the automotive and metals industries, as its newest shareholder.

The announcement at EIT InnoEnergy’s annual event, The Business Booster, marks the successful completion of EIT InnoEnergy's private placement and top up round.

Boryszew Group is one of the largest industrial groups in Poland. The group is made up of 35 manufacturing plants and R&D centres located in Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, India, China, Mexico and Brazil.

With its strong ties in the automotive and metals sectors, Boryszew Group S.A. will further strengthen EIT InnoEnergy’s access to sectors which are key to Europe’s clean reindustrialisation.

Equally, EIT InnoEnergy will help facilitate a new pathway for Boryszew’s own green evolution, building on Boryszew’s recent investment in Repono, a pan-European company launched by EIT InnoEnergy, which owns and operates large energy storage systems.

According to Wojciech Kowalczyk, President of Boryszew Group S.A.:

“As one of the industrial leaders in Poland, we aim to decarbonise our production. Therefore, we have adopted our Sustainability Horizon 2030 Strategy. The investment in EIT InnoEnergy is part of this green strategy. EIT InnoEnergy initiates and builds the largest low-emission industrial projects in Europe, which are important players in the new wave of European industry, providing zero-emission products to the European market. With low-emission technologies being a key element of our group’s transformation, we aim to leverage synergies between our industrial group and the investments led by EIT InnoEnergy in the areas of energy technologies, circular economy, and automotive.”

Diego Pavia, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy said:

“The European industry is at a pivotal moment. Traditional business needs to transform to climate-neutrality, and at the same time, new sustainable business models must demonstrate their ability to scale rapidly. The addition of Boryszew Group S.A. to our cap table reinforces our belief that Europe's reindustrialisation requires the combined efforts of both established industry players and emerging green leaders.”

Proceeds from EIT InnoEnergy’s private placement round will be used for capturing new deal flow, supporting its current 200+ portfolio companies in their growth, and accelerating the successful launch of new industrial champions.

InnoEnergy backs innovations across a range of areas. These include energy storage, transport and mobility, renewables, energy efficiency, hard-to-abate industries, smart grids, and sustainable buildings and cities.

InnoEnergy has a portfolio of more than 200 companies, which are estimated to generate €110 billion in revenue and save 2.1G tonnes of CO2e accumulatively by 2030.

Collectively, these companies have raised more than €25 billion in investment to date.

InnoEnergy is the driving force behind three strategic European initiatives which include the European Battery Alliance (EBA), the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Centre (EGHAC) and the European Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance (ESIA).

InnoEnergy was established in 2010 and is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

Since its inception, InnoEnergy has screened more than 7,000 startups, launched more than 300 products to market and overseen its portfolio companies filing 370+ patents.

Today, InnoEnergy has an ecosystem of 1200+ partners and 39 shareholders and a 200+ strong team with offices across Europe and in Boston, US.

Boryszew Group joins InnoEnergy's 38 existing shareholders representing the industrial, financial, education and training, and digital sectors.

These include: