Vonovia and Founders Factory invest in WALLROUND's energy-efficient home renovation platform

WALLROUND is the first startup to receive both capital and expertise from the joint PropTech Venture Studio of Founders Factory and Vonovia, bolstering its growth ambitions.

WALLROUND helps enable energy-efficient renovations for private landlords and modernising inefficient residential properties across Europe.

Currently energy-efficient renovations are beset by outdated processes lacking digitalisation, as well as a shortage of reliable resources and guidance for conducting energy-efficient refurbishments.

WALLROUND is developing a platform that assists private landlords in Germany to manage and execute property renovation — from analysis and preparation to execution.

Starting with multi-family homes in Germany, the company aims to revolutionise the overdue €390 billion market for residential buildings in the EU.

Lukas Steinhilber, CEO and Founder of WALLROUND, said:

"Vonovia is the ideal partner to advance our vision. Their expertise in scaling energy-efficient renovations, combined with Founders Factory's venture-building capabilities, is the perfect combination for our growth. Earning this trust just nine months after our founding and four months after our launch shows us that we are on the right path."

This collaboration marks Vonovia's first partnership with Founders Factory. Together, they announced the Venture Studio in May this year, aiming, among other goals, to "support the scaling and availability of affordable, climate-neutral housing."

Founders Factory's investment in WALLROUND builds upon a strong track record in the PropTech sector, having already supported companies like Tembo, Acre, and Built AI. Since 2015, Founders Factory has established over 90 new companies from its Venture Studio.

Lead image: WALLROUND. Photo: uncredited.