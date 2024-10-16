Satellite wildfire detector OroraTech raises €25M Series B

OroraTech, a company using thermal satellites and AI to predict and prevent wildfires, has raised a €25M investment, backed by the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF).

The round was led by Korys, the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF), and long-standing investor Bayern Kapital. This funding will fuel the next phase of OroraTech’s strategic growth, with the company further expanding key global markets and enhancing its predictive AI capabilities and orbital sensor network. Through predictive algorithm data fed by their thermal satellite network, OroraTech enables companies, organizations, and fire agencies to actively respond to the global wildfire crisis.

"Our investment in OroraTech highlights our dedication to nurturing innovative companies that leverage technology for the benefit of our planet. We selected OroraTech for their pioneering satellite-based wildfire detection platform and are thrilled to support their ground-breaking efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat the consequences of climate change," said Frederik Simoens, Investment Director, and Karel Van Cleemput, Senior Investment Manager at Korys.

Led by Bayern Kapital, many of OroraTech’s current investors also recommitted capital, including Edaphone Private Impact Fund, Ananda Impact Ventures, ConActivity KG, and Findus Venture. This underscores the confidence in OroraTech’s cutting-edge solutions and its momentum to accelerate profitably in the wildfire management market. As the threat and scale of extreme wildfires have increased in the last few years, this investment will accelerate OroraTech's mission of empowering fire fighters and land managers to mitigate destructive fires worldwide.

"OroraTech stands as one of the most dynamic SpaceTech pioneers in Germany. Since our investment in 2021, the company has not only strengthened its foundation but has also expanded its global footprint," says Monika Steger, Managing Director of Bayern Kapital. "We invest in high-tech trailblazers with bold, future-forward visions. Supporting OroraTech's mission to deliver cutting-edge wildfire and thermal intelligence for a sustainable future is a source of pride for us."

The newly raised funds will be used to expand OroraTech’s existing footprint in North America and the Asia Pacific region—key markets where the need for effective wildfire management is increasing rapidly. This includes investments into advancing its proprietary orbital thermal sensor network and predictive AI technologies. These innovations will enhance the precision and speed of wildfire detection, allowing decision-makers to better assess risks and make data-driven choices that improve operational efficiency.

Martin Langer, CEO of OroraTech, expressed his excitement about the future: "We

are thrilled to welcome Korys, ECBF, and all our partners as we embark on this next phase of our journey. Their strategic support, combined with the continued confidence from our existing investors, will be pivotal as we enhance our technology and grow globally. Together, we are poised to make significant strides in eradicating the devastating impact of extreme wildfires worldwide.”

OroraTech is revolutionizing how wildfires are managed, using real-time data from space to detect and monitor fires with unprecedented accuracy. Their innovative wildfire management platform, Wildfire Solution, can estimate the risk, detect the outbreak, and predict the growth of any forest fire on Earth. The company’s recent €20 million contract with the European Space Agency that supports the Greek government further demonstrates its global impact and commitment to providing long-term solutions for wildfire prevention and management.