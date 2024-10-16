Vendorvue raises €1.4M for automated compliance software

With €1.4 million in new funding, SaaS Vendorvue plans to enhance its AI-driven platform, grow its team, and expand across Europe.

The round, led by Pitchdrive and Syndicate One, alongside top business angels, will enable Vendorvue to push the boundaries of how AI can be applied to vendor management. The ultimate goal is to allow procurement teams to work twice as fast, freeing them from administrative burdens and providing them with more time to focus on high-impact strategic decisions.

"Procurement teams have seen their workload grow significantly in recent years due to the increasing demands of managing vendor compliance—collecting certificates, ensuring adherence to supplier codes of conduct, gathering sustainability reports, and more," says Michiel Bearelle, CEO and co-founder of Vendorvue. "But the tools they’re using—like Excel or outdated ERP systems—weren’t built for this, making the process inefficient and error-prone."

Vendorvue steps in to solve these problems by automating the collection, validation, and tracking of contracts and compliance documents. By streamlining these processes, procurement teams can shift their focus from repetitive administrative tasks to more strategic work. Vendorvue’s intuitive vendor portal keeps communication clear, reducing the risk of non-compliance and keeping operations running smoothly.

The company will strengthen its AI capabilities by drawing on real-life experiences from early adopter clients, all with an eye on building a hands-on tool that empowers procurement teams across industries.

Vendorvue’s AI-powered platform supports every stage of the compliance lifecycle, from initial vendor onboarding to ongoing monitoring and audits. Ensuring compliance is crucial, as missed certifications or outdated documents can lead to hefty penalties and critical supply chain disruptions.

"By automating traditionally manual processes, Vendorvue enables procurement teams to manage compliance at scale without the headaches," adds Anthony Ringoet, co-founder and CTO. "Our platform not only ensures compliance but also enhances vendor management efficiency, driving smarter operations and mitigating risks."

Vendorvue was founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs—Michiel Bearelle, Anthony Ringoet, and Jean-Marc Bosschem—who bring deep expertise in SaaS and B2B markets. Their vision and leadership have quickly established Vendorvue as a rising force in the vendor compliance space.

Already, Vendorvue has gained the trust of some of the most innovative companies in the market, including internationally recognized leaders like Revor, Unilin, Renson and Agristo. These forward-thinking companies are leveraging Vendorvue to tackle the increasingly complex challenges of compliance management.

