Oxla raises $11M Seed for high-volume analytical data processing

Warsaw startup Oxla has raised $11 million Seed funding to redefine high-volume analytical data processing.

Oxla’s database is designed from the ground up for large-scale data processing.

With ten times faster analytical query execution speeds and up to 85 per cent lower costs compared to data warehouses from Snowflake, Databricks, or ClickHouse, Oxla is ideally suited for data-intensive workloads across IoT, industrial applications, e-commerce, and cybersecurity.

Developed in stealth mode since 2020, the product provides exceptional stability and predictable behaviour for seamless integration, empowering data engineers and scientists with efficiency in high-volume data processing.

Kacper Szcześniak, co-founder and CEO at Oxla, said:

“In 2020, Adam Szymański (Founder and CTO, Oxla) approached me with the idea of building an entirely new analytical database, defying established beliefs about data infrastructure. Having known Adam from previous collaborations, I had no doubts about his technical genius or that he was onto something huge, so I decided to become one of Oxla's early investors and, later on, join the company. Fast forward to 2024, Oxla is now a 49-person team of exceptionally talented people, driving a product poised to disrupt the data infrastructure space.”

Led by Google alumnus and three-time CTO Adam Szymański, Oxla's expert team of database scientists has secured three patents related to an innovative system for controlling data flow in query engines and dynamic execution, with three more patents pending.

The team is working to scale the product’s performance even further, aiming to handle tens of petabytes of data and process hundreds of thousands of queries per second—capabilities that remain beyond the reach of competitor solutions.

Oxla has reinforced its status as a global company by transitioning from a Polish domicile to US legal incorporation in Delaware.

Looking ahead, Oxla’s goal is to create a comprehensive data platform by integrating existing analytics solutions and launching additional products.

Today’s funding is raised from TQ Ventures, Lead Ventures, Warsaw Equity Group, and 4growth VC.

Schuster Tanger, co-founder and co-Managing Partner at TQ Ventures, shared:

“Oxla empowers the rapidly growing universe of data engineers and data scientists that require high-volume data processing. The team’s formidable background, ambitious vision, and relentless execution give us confidence that their analytical database is going to shake up the data infrastructure space.”

Jan Nalbert, Investment Manager at Warsaw Equity Group, shared:

“In April 2022, our first investment in Oxla was for a 10-member team and a product still in MVP stage. Then, Oxla’s impressive technological foundation, particularly in speed and efficiency, truly stood out. Trust in Adam and Kacper, and the product's potential to disrupt the market, led us to back the company, even though earlier than our typical investment target. Now, Oxla has made remarkable progress, especially commercially. We are thrilled to participate in this investment round and continue supporting the project as it evolves.”

Oxla will use the funds to drive commercialisation and product development, targeting market share from existing leaders and addressing demand from underserved segments in data warehousing.

Lead image: Adam Szymański, (Founder & CTO), Kacper Szcześniak (Co-Founder & CEO). Photo: uncredited.