Deckmatch secures $3.1M Seed to enhance AI-powered VC matching platform

Deckmatch, an Oslo AI company streamlining private market workflows, has secured $3.1 million Seed funding.

Deckmatch was co-founded in the summer of 2023 by repeat founders Leo Gasteen (CEO) and Walid Mustapha, PhD. (CTO).

It offers a suite of REST APIs, rather than just a user interface, to automate workflows for private market investors. These APIs convert pitch decks into structured, enriched data and seamlessly integrate the output into popular tools like Affinity, Attio, and Slack.

This means a pitch deck received in a customer’s inbox overnight is already catalogued in their CRM with a memo written up before their morning coffee. This approach modernises the investment process, and accelerates decision-making.

The company is expanding with a new office in Palo Alto, California, and has launched the beta version of AlphaLens, a product-centric AI search engine.

Alliance VC and Luminar Ventures co-led the round, with participation from First Degree Capital and Skyfall Ventures. Notably, all investors were Deckmatch customers before investing.

Deckmatch is also creating a comprehensive index of products worldwide, something never done before, with Alphalens, which combines product-level AI search with traditional firmographic data. The platform examines offerings across the market spectrum, from startups to tech giants, providing users with unique competitive insights far beyond conventional market intelligence.

Leo Gasteen, co-founder of Deckmatch, comments:

“We're rewiring how private markets see innovation by shifting focus from firmographic data to the products themselves. This sharper lens gives all market participants a clearer view of what truly drives value. As we begin our new chapter as a US-based company, it’s worth noting that we’re not just entering a new market - we’re creating one.”

Louise Hagen, Partner at Luminar Ventures comments that “As Deckmatch became the core of our internal tool stack within the first few months as users, it became clear that we had to back them as investors."

"This is not just because we believe in the product’s ability to accelerate the VC decision-making process massively, but also because we know the founders have the vision and tenacity to target adjacent markets in the future.”

In tandem with raising this new round, Deckmatch will open an office in Palo Alto, California, led by Leo Gasteen.