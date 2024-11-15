JUST raises €8M Commerce 3.0 retail checkout experience

Retailtech startup JUST has raised €8 million in a Seed funding round, bringing the company's funding to over €11 million.

Founded in 2022, JUST has developed a plug-and-play checkout solution that combines an efficient checkout process with marketing triggers, enabling merchants to increase their revenue by an average of 10 to 15 per cent.

Historically, merchants have focused their investments on the top of the funnel, often neglecting the checkout stage.

However, JUST is focused on the next evolution in e-commerce: Commerce 3.0, a decentralised shopping model that integrates personalised and dynamic experiences.

JUST enables shopping and transactions across multiple channels, including social media, WhatsApp, and even in-store. The startup effectively addresses current market needs with performance levels four times higher than “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) services.

JUST has over 1 million users and 500+ merchants onboarded. According to Jérémy Pinto, co-CEO and co-founder, we’re at a turning point in e-commerce.

"More than 20 years ago, PayPal revolutionised the market by securing online payments. JUST is here to serve the new generation of consumers entering the market in the coming decades. This generation expects seamless, connected, and engaging shopping experiences across all channels — whether online, in-store, on social media, or through messaging apps.”

Today, the startup is also thrilled to announce its entry into the UK market, the largest e-commerce market in Europe. To achieve this, JUST will need to maintain its technological edge by continuing to invest heavily in R&D and recruiting key talent.

Backed led the funding, with participation from Daphni, Otium, and FJ Labs.

Andre de Haes, co-founder at Backed, shared:

"JUST are delivering some of the strongest conversion and share of wallet metrics we have seen in the space. Jérémy and Benjamin have an unbelievable energy and customer centricity that sets them apart in our eyes."

With this funding round, JUST aims to strengthen its leadership position in the French market and begin its European expansion.

Lead image: JUST. Photo: uncredited.