Innovations driving Europe's space industry

Specializing in satellite systems, launch services, space exploration, and in-orbit technologies, spacetech companies are not only advancing scientific discovery but also enhancing services in communications, earth observation, logistics, and environmental monitoring.
By developing cutting-edge technologies like reusable rockets, autonomous navigation systems, and advanced satellite payloads, SpaceTech is making space more accessible and sustainable, while also providing valuable data that benefits sectors such as agriculture, security, and climate science.
The increasing demand for small satellite launches, the development of life-extension satellites, and new commercial space applications will further accelerate growth. The collaborative efforts between private enterprises and governmental space agencies will continue to fuel innovation, positioning Europe as a major player in the space industry’s next frontier.
Here are 10 spacetech companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.
1
D-Orbit (Italy)
D-Orbit is a global leader in space logistics and transportation, revolutionizing the New Space industry since its founding in 2011.
As a pioneer in the sector, D-Orbit is constructing a comprehensive space logistics infrastructure to optimize satellite launch, in-orbit transportation, on-orbit servicing and refuelling, and end-of-mission disposal.
Guided by a progressive R&D roadmap and a vertically integrated strategy, D-Orbit addresses today’s space logistics challenges while shaping solutions for future demands.
The company successfully completed two funding rounds this year, raising a total of €150 million.
2
PLD Space (Spain)
PLD Space is a leading Spanish aerospace company and a European benchmark in the development of reusable rockets.
Renowned for its innovation and expertise, PLD Space has brought its vision to life through the MIURA family of launch vehicles and the LINCE manned capsule.
Founded in 2012, the company has grown to employ over 250 professionals and has gained the support of prominent organizations within the space industry, solidifying its position as a key player in advancing Europe’s space capabilities.
In 2024, the company has secured €120 million in funding to support its objective of launching the MIURA 5 mission by the end of 2025.
3
Iceye (Finland)
ICEYE is a global leader in persistent monitoring, providing unmatched capabilities to detect and respond to changes anywhere on Earth with unparalleled speed and accuracy.
Operating the world’s largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE delivers reliable, near real-time insights—day or night, and under all weather conditions—empowering customers with actionable data across diverse sectors.
Trusted by governments and industries alike, ICEYE supports critical applications in insurance, natural disaster response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance. These solutions enhance decision-making, strengthen community resilience, and promote sustainable development worldwide.
In April, ICEYE secured $93 million in growth funding, which will be used to accelerate the expansion of its SAR satellite constellation and enhance its portfolio of innovative data and subscription-based products.
4
Isar Aerospace (Germany)
Founded in 2018,
Isar Aerospace is dedicated to lowering barriers to space access.
By pushing technological boundaries, the company is transforming space into a platform for innovation and global competitiveness.
Specializing in launch services for small and medium-sized satellites, Isar Aerospace provides streamlined access to space for customers worldwide. As the first fully privately funded European launch solution, the company is meeting the growing global demand and advancing the commercial space sector across continents.
The company secured up to €80 million across two funding rounds in 2024.
5
Latitude (France)
Founded in 2020,
Latitude has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising light launcher ventures.
The company is dedicated to advancing reliable technologies, driving innovation through iterative development, and delivering customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers.
In January 2024, Latitude secured €27 million in funding to support key developments during a critical year. The company plans to finalize the design of its launcher components, assemble the first and second rocket stages, and begin testing in 2025, with the goal of achieving its first launch by the end of 2025.
6
OroraTech (Germany)
OroraTech is an intelligence-as-a-service company specializing in thermal intelligence for a sustainable Earth.
With a team of 90 experts globally, the company provide cutting-edge technology for monitoring Earth's temperature on a global scale.
Since launching their first thermal sensor, FOREST-1, in 2022, and the commercial sensor, FOREST-2, in 2023, OroraTech developed a comprehensive sensor network that provides real-time situational awareness. Their technology delivers alerts within three minutes, enabling swift action to protect assets from wildfire threats, detecting fires of any size, day or night, down to a single tree.
Earlier this year, the company secured €20 million investment.
7
Orbex (UK)
Founded in 2015,
Orbex is a UK-based private company providing low-cost orbital launch services for the small satellite industry. The company has developed one of the world’s most advanced, low-carbon, high-performance micro-launch vehicles.
Orbex offers a flexible core launch service and a range of supporting services to simplify the launch process for customers. Its advanced launch vehicle ensures high reliability, a wide range of mission profiles, and a regular, scheduled launch service.
In April 2024, the company raised £16.7 million for the launch of its satellite transportation vessel Prime.
8
ICARUS (Spain)
ICARUS is a collaborative payload on the International Space Station (ISS), developed by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Roscosmos (Russian Space Agency), set to be installed on the Russian Segment’s Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM).
Launched in 2002, the ICARUS Initiative is a global collaboration of scientists aiming to create a global observation system for tracking small animals, revolutionizing biology and zoology.
By extending satellite-based Earth observation to monitor wildlife, ICARUS primarily serves scientific research groups focused on migrating animals, offering valuable data for both basic and applied research. The initiative has attracted interest from national and international authorities in fields such as environmental protection, disease control, and the monitoring of disease spread. Potential commercial applications include mobile SOS features and insurance-related services.
In 2024, ICARUS secured €15 million in EU funding, which will be used to demonstrate the technology ahead of the project's planned launch between 2028 and 2032.
9
Simera Sense (Belgium)
Simera Sense specializes in producing cost-effective optical payloads for space, utilizing lean processes without compromising performance. This approach enables the company to quickly adapt to customer needs and push the boundaries of optical payload technology.
The company combines cutting-edge technology, deep scientific knowledge, and creative problem-solving to develop innovative Earth observation solutions. Leveraging decades of expertise, world-class infrastructure, and hands-on experience, Simera Sense designs and manufactures optical payloads for both local and international clients.
Earlier this year, the company raised €13.5 million in its first growth investment round.
10
Infinite Orbits (France)
Infinite Orbits is a NewSpace company at the forefront of in-orbit services, utilizing innovative spacecraft powered by its proprietary Rendez-Vous solution, an advanced Autonomous Vision-Based Navigation System.
The company’s mission is to offer comprehensive in-orbit services to geostationary satellite operators, including asset inspections, lifespan extension, and end-of-life phase management.
In May, the company raised €12 million in its first funding round. The funds will accelerate the development of "Endurance," a Life Extension satellite for space assets, which aims to optimize fleet management and increase satellite lifespan, with its first European demonstration mission planned for 2026.
