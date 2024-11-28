Volter raises $3.2M for solar energy generation platform

Volter, a provider of an operating system for rooftop solar products, has raised $3.2M in pre-seed funding.

The round was led by Transition, with participation from Seedcamp as well as Neptunia, a prominent real estate investor. It will be used to build out Volter's product offerings, expand its customer base, and to launch operations in a new European market.

The platform enables automated billing and invoicing, customised insights and reporting, streamlined installation proposals, along with real-time operational performance monitoring and industry benchmarking. Over time Volter will expand into energy services, becoming a platform for batteries, energy usage optimisation, brokerage of renewable energy and virtual power plants.

It is now expanding its team whilst looking ahead to growth plans in 2025.

Luke Buhl-Nielsen, Co-founder of Volter, commented: "C&I properties are merging with energy to become revenue-generating power plants - this is the creation of an entirely new asset class. Forward-thinking real estate owners are rapidly recognising the immense potential of integrating renewable energy sources - such as solar - into their buildings.

“However, there is a critical gap in the market: the lack of robust software solutions to help real estate owners effectively manage and monetise their renewable energy output. Volter fills this void and capitalises on the growing trend to incorporate solar production into C&I real estate, by empowering asset owners, managers and solar installers to seamlessly manage, optimise, and scale onsite renewables across diverse portfolios.”

Ari Helgason, Partner at Transition - which led the round - said: “At Transition, we're committed to backing innovations that drive the decarbonisation of our economy. By allowing C&I real estate owners to offer clean energy options to their tenants, Volter’s operating system will accelerate the adoption of renewable energy sources and help to create a more sustainable grid. Given that nearly 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions come from the real estate sector, this shift not only makes economic sense for landlords and tenants, but also plays a crucial role in building a more sustainable and resilient energy future for our planet."