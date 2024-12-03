Brighty raises $10M for crypto-integrated digital banking platform

Digital finance platform Brighty has raised a $10 million funding round from Futurecraft Ventures.

Brighty is a personal finance app that combines traditional digital banking experience with stablecoins and decentralised finance.

It provides European IBAN accounts and issues physical and digital VISA cards alongside custodial addresses in Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, and Arbitrum. Customers can seamlessly exchange crypto for Euro, USD, GBP, and other currencies, send their money to friends and family, or spend it on purchases online and offline.

It's particularly relevant to remote workers earning in crypto, particularly employees of Web3 startups.

Brighty allows users to earn interest on their balance with free deposits and withdrawals. Physical and digital VISA cards support contactless payments through ApplePay and Google Pay.-

Businesses can open wallets in stablecoins, while crypto communities can list custom tokens, stake coins in branded accounts, and receive cashback. AI Investment Management provides data-driven strategies for diverse portfolios based on sectors, including Momentum, Industrial, Nasdaq, S&P 500, Energy, Real Estate, and Dividends.

The fintech also uses decentralised finance to provide daily rewards of up to 5 per cent APY on all stablecoin card balances.

Brighty was built by Revolut’s alumni and executives from leading Swiss banking institutions. The company’s financial services fully comply with national and international regulations in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

According to Roger Buerli, CEO and co-founder of Brighty, Europe and the UK demonstrate increased crypto usage for everyday spending:

“We firmly believe in crypto's ability to effectively cross borders, making it an ideal platform for earning and saving for digital nomads. We want to make crypto payments in the real world simple.”

The funds will be used to expand the company’s presence in Europe and the UK.