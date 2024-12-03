Orakl Oncology raises €11M to launch AI-powered drug development products

Orakl Oncology, a precision oncology company, has raised €11M seed funding round led by Singular, with support from Bpifrance including the Grand Prix i-Lab, and participation from existing investors.

This capital will be used to accelerate the company's growth and support the launch of two new commercial products, O-Predict and O-Validate.

Founded in 2023 by Fanny Jaulin, PhD, Diane-Laure Pagès, PhD, and Gustave Ronteix, PhD, Orakl is a spin-off from the Gustave Roussy Institute. The majority of drugs fail in clinical trials due to inaccurate and disjointed decisions made from heterogeneous data and models that do not translate well in humans. To solve this challenge, Orakl has developed an AI-powered techbio platform that combines real-world patient data with biology into a unique and integrated decision-making engine for the entire drug development process.

Orakl’s technology delivers predictions to improve the recruitment of responding patients and clinical trial probability of success. Dr. Fanny Jaulin, Orakl Oncology CEO & Co-Founder, commented:

“Our mission at Orakl is to revolutionize drug development by offering an unparalleled decision-making platform that empowers drug developers to de-risk clinical trials and expedite the availability of new transformative medicines. By addressing the urgent unmet needs in digestive cancers, we aim to redefine the future of precision medicine and deliver breakthroughs that patients desperately need."

Orakl also plans to use the platform to inform in-licensing decisions and build its own internal pipeline.

Prof. Fabrice Barlesi, General Director of Gustave Roussy, added: "As Europe’s leading cancer center and a pioneer in precision medicine, we are proud to innovate through our spin-off, Orakl, which develops ex vivo patient avatars for therapeutic decision-making and accelerates the discovery of next-generation cancer therapies."

Jeremy Uzan, General Partner at Singular, commented: "A key strength of Orakl lies in its team - a mix of deep expertise in cancer research, cell biology, and computational biology. With the recent addition of Jessica Atkinson as Business Advisor, the company is better positioned than ever to forge strategic partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector. Backed by a solid scientific foundation and a clear business focus, Orakl is set to drive meaningful progress in oncology—and we are proud to support the team on this journey."