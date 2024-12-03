CoachHub secures €40M in growth funding for digital coaching AI

CoachHub, A leading global digital coaching platform, has secured a €40 million growth financing facility from HSBC Innovation Banking UK.

This capital will enable CoachHub to accelerate its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and further expand its product offerings.

CoachHub allows to create scalable and measurable personalised coaching programs for their workforce, with 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 80 languages. The company has over 1,000 clients so far,

Matti Niebelschütz, CEO of CoachHub, commented: “AI plays a crucial role in our growth strategy, allowing us to deliver powerful, personalised coaching experiences at scale to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This strategic capital marks a significant milestone as we further our mission to democratise coaching, making it accessible and impactful for people worldwide - especially at a time when support and resilience are critical to navigating change.”

Jean-Laurent Pelissier, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Software at HSBC Innovation Banking UK, commented: “It’s been a pleasure to provide financing support to CoachHub, enabling the business to drive investment into AI and enhance its product offering. CoachHub’s unique proposition has a positive impact on the development of talent across organisations, and we look forward to supporting the business as it continues to grow and innovate.”