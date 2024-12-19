EKORE secures €1.3M Seed, leading Italy's largest digital twin investment of 2024

Digital twin tech startup EKORE, has closed a €1.3 million Seed funding round. This round represents one of the most significant investments in Italy’s proptech sector and the largest in the digital twin space for 2024.

EKORE’s technology harnesses digital twin solutions to advance real estate portfolio management, reduce energy costs, and enable data-driven decision-making for smarter building and city management.

The cloud-based platform provides buildings with a ‘digital brain,’ integrating data and 3D BIM models into a single, centralised solution. Data collected fuels AI-driven algorithms that reduce consumption, detect anomalies, and cut carbon emissions, paving the way for a more sustainable real estate sector.

The funding attracted two strategic investors: SOM S.p.A., a leading company in the fuel retail sector, and Habismart, the PropTech accelerator of CDP Venture Capital’s National Network, which includes backing from the CDP Venture Capital Accelerator Fund, Zest, Nova Capital, and COIMA.

Stefano Molino, Senior Partner at the Accelerator Fund, shared:

“EKORE’s predictive analysis of buildings enhances monitoring and error detection during asset management and maintenance phases while capturing key performance indicators to manage anomalies effectively. All of this is embedded within EKORE’s digital twin technology."

Gabriele Ronchini, CEO of Zest Investments, added:

“We invested in EKORE because we strongly believe in the transformative potential of Digital Twin technology in the proptech sector. The market offers significant opportunities, and EKORE’s growth highlights its unique ability to penetrate new market segments.”

The capital raised will be primarily allocated to strengthening EKORE’s platform and algorithms, expanding the team, and driving commercial growth.

Lead image: Freepik.