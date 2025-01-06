SL Controls and NNIT merger will create global 'smart factory'

Software integration firm SL Controls will merge with Copenhagen-based IT company NNIT this year, operating as a global ‘smart factory’ location for NNIT’s operations.

Founded in 2002 in Ireland, SL Controls specialises in digital transformation and smart manufacturing solutions, including systems integration tools, smart factory implementation, validation processes, project management, professional placement, smart manufacturing consultancy, and support desk services. It aims to improve operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and help clients stay competitive in the manufacturing industry.

NNIT provides IT solutions to life sciences internationally and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

CEO and co-founder of SL Controls, Keith Moran, sees the merger as an industry-wide benefit, sharing that it will “give our team wider career options both in Ireland and across Europe and access to work on major global projects.”

"There is great cultural alignment between SL Controls and NNIT as we both focus on our people. Success is only possible because of the skills and dedication of our team.”

Ricco Larsen, the senior vice president for Europe at NNIT, shared that the SL controls team will bring deep industry experience in smart factory solutions:

“Together, we will be even stronger with a second-to-none united offering portfolio to the life sciences market. This will bring many exciting opportunities for clients and employees alike, and we are very excited about our joint future.”

Former CEO Keith Moran will head up smart factory and supply chain solutions, with previous senior leadership managing NNIT’s Danish smart factory operations.

Lead image: NNIT.