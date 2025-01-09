Cambridge spinout RoboK secures £1M for logistics-focused computer vision

RoboK, a University of Cambridge AI spinout, has announced it has secured £1 million UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding for a project to deliver an artificial intelligence software UK ports and warehouses.

RoboK's project PALLETS platform integrates AI with existing CCTV systems, transforming video monitoring into a proactive tool for real-time hazard detection and operational improvements, setting new standards in safety and efficiency across UK logistics hubs. Their success is the result of a recent drive by UKRI to accelerate the adoption of trustworthy and responsible AI and machine learning technologies.

The project also brings together key partners: Astron Fire & Security, Freeport East, Port of Dover, The Finishing Line, The University of Essex, and The Bristol Port Company. Together, the consortium seeks to tackle significant industry challenges including hazard detection and operational bottlenecks, concluding at the end of March 2025.

Hao Zheng, Founder & CEO of RoboK, commented: “PALLETS aligns perfectly with RoboK’s vision to create safer and more efficient industrial workplaces. We are honoured to collaborate with key industry partners on a project of such strategic importance to the UK economy.”

Steve Beel, CEO of Freeport East commented “Freeport East is delighted to be involved in PALLETS. This demonstrates our role acting as a convenor, making linkages to progress innovative applications and technologies in the ports and logistics sector.”

Mark Burton, Head of IT at the Port of Dover said: “We’re really pleased with the progress being made in our work with RoboK on the PALLETS initiative. The early results are very positive, and we’ve gained some helpful insights into how computer vision might support our operational goals moving forward and also sparked new ideas about how we can apply this technology across different areas of our business.”