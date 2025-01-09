2025: The companies set to impact how we move

Innovation within mobility is being pursued all the time. Driven by the idea of improving transport to be more efficient, sustainable and safe to use, the mobility landscape continues to evolve. Every year new innovations which match that of the needs and habits of users come to the fore. Startups continue to play a central role in providing such solutions and disrupting the status quo. “You are right to think that positively impactful companies are ones which only address the mobility issues facing us today, they are,” says Fredrik Hånell, Director of Impact Ventures at EIT Urban Mobility “but as important, are the ones which consider current trends and therefore future stresses.”

What are some key and common mobility challenges facing us in Europe today? Looking to the year ahead, we examine some mobility topics and startups who are primed to create a positive impact in 2025.

Electrification: Battery reliance and grid demand

Electrification of transport refers to the shift from traditional fossil fuel-based vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of EV charging infrastructure to reduce emissions and promote sustainability in urban transportation. While EV adoption has been incentivised up to this point, enforced policy is the next step.

“An ambitious EU target that EVs account for 80% of new car sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035 sets the scene for the rapidly changing European automotive industry,” says Hånell “In this context, the need for innovation is clear. In general EV adoption is going well, however hesitancy remains as a result of lack of infrastructure in tandem with range capabilities. As such, companies which can prolong battery life or quality, will play a crucial role in the success of meeting such targets.”

Circu Li-ion is a European battery upcycling startup with the vision to fight the climate crisis by maximising the lifecycle of each Lithium-ion cell. The automated battery upcycling process disassembles and diagnoses battery packs for reuse or recycling based on each cell's state of health. This reveals the true potential of each battery and makes the most of the valuable resources of which batteries are made. With the goal to create the “world’s largest data repository for battery recycling” their vision is shared by their customers and partners which include electromobility OEMs, recycling companies and Amazon.

While the longevity of batteries improved, the demand on power grids increases also. Inbalance Grid is an energy-tech startup developing intelligent electric vehicle charging solutions for businesses and grid operators, striving to achieve universal charging accessibility through its comprehensive solution, encompassing both hardware and software components. As the largest Baltic EV charging network operator and solution developer, Inbalance Grid focuses on the installation of charging points at commercial centres such as offices, shopping centres and hospitality locations. Being cheap and easy to install, these charging points make use of space otherwise used only for parking, creates ease of access and improves necessary infrastructure.

Public transport: Predictive systems hold the key to change

Across Europe, as a result of geography or population, regions have to contend with a variety of mobility challenges unique to the locality. One form of transport which provides a significant degree of connectivity and sustainability throughout Europe is rail.

Hånell elaborates; “In Europe we have an abundance of interconnected rail infrastructure which if efficient in its maintenance and management is perfectly suited to carry more people at a fraction of the carbon cost of air travel. The potential for positive impact here is huge and the companies working on solutions to enhance the extensive rail networks will provide a viable and preferred alternative for many journeys now taken by airplane.” According to the European Environment Agency, while transport accounted for 25% of total EU greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, aviation represented shares of 13% of those emissions while rail shared 0.4%.

Futurail is a Munich based startup who design and develop autonomous systems for trains focusing on two key areas: perception and visual localisation. Working nationally and internationally in France, Belgium and Switzerland, reflects the utility and need for upgraded rail services around Europe. Such technology improves the efficiency of both passenger and freight rail operations and addresses issues relating to driver shortages, operational costs and reliability. Futurail’s belief in the need to innovation in the rail sector is shared, as evidenced by their win Forbes AI pitch competition at START Summit 2024.

As mentioned, the facilitation of management also has its part to play. Asistobe develops a frontend platform for public transport planners that helps to align public transport plans with anticipated future demand in cities, shifting the planning approach from reactive to predictive with the power of AI and Big Data. The necessity of this technology has been best illustrated by the work completed in Bergen, Norway – improving the efficiency of a light rail system while it expands. In gaining a deep understanding of the transportation needs of the area, Asistobe were then able to propose transport scenarios that could be handled by the expanded network which resulted in -23% in operational savings, +25% in yearly passengers increase and a -30% in CO2 emissions reduction.

Logistics: Long-haul and last-mile delivery

While we are seeing major improvements to the efficiency of transporting people via rail, we too see advancements in the movement of goods via road. Urban logistics involves the planning and management of the transportation and distribution of goods within urban areas, with a focus on efficiency, sustainability and minimising environmental impacts.

As per EIC research, similar to emissions relating to travel, logistics accounts for approximately 25% of all EU greenhouse gas emissions. The majority of which comes from road-based freight. Commenting on this research Hånell explains the impact technology is having for both long-haul and last-mile delivery; “Research tells us road-based logistics are the main contributor to overall logistics emissions in Europe. Technologies which contribute to the creation of smarter, greener and more resilient logistics systems, whether that be long haul, or with urban environments, will have a great impact in the reduction of the share of overall emissions.”

Optiyol is a next-generation approach to route optimisation that integrates driver preferences, business strategies, variability of demand and traffic to create both efficient and practical route plans autonomously in urban areas – streamlining the supply chain process. Traditionally, route optimisation solutions have fallen short in handling the complexity and scale of modern operations. This has led to increased costs, in –turn decreased customer satisfaction. By using a comprehensive data model and flexible algorithms uniquely tailored to each operation, Optiyol are setting a new standard for efficiency and cost-effectiveness in urban transportation operations.

Arxax builds end-to-end green transition solutions in road transport through its Tech Suite of a digitally connected refuelling network, virtual payment system & certified emission reporting. Called H2LLO™, this suite is a smart, exclusive network enabled by the power of IoT connected systems at truck and refuelling station level that offers truck companies cheaper access to green fuels and offers refuelling infrastructure owners higher utilisation rates. For EU road freight operators, fuel costs typically account for 25-30% of total operating expenses, with this technology, Arxax not only accelerate the transition to net-zero, but also help businesses by ensuring seamless supply of clean and green fuel to fleets.

Health and Mobility: Back to basics

Health and mobility relate to the impact of transportation choices on public health, including promoting active modes of transportation (e.g. walking and cycling), improving air quality and reducing noise pollution. This is an area gaining much attention and is pursued in a variety of ways explains Hånell; “Across Europe we are seeing many companies taking different approaches regarding active mobility. Walking, being an accessible form of mobility for most people, has the benefit of giving both personal health benefits while reducing societal emissions. When considered as part of an integrated and multi-modal transport system active mobility becomes paramount.”

Walk15 is a global walking platform, which seeks to engage people in physical activity. Whether you are a company providing for employees, or an individual, you can create and/or take part in step challenges in which achievements are used unlock exclusive discounts and analyse activity data. With Lithuania’s largest fitness community – 20% of the country's population – Walk15 have 625,000 users and counting across the globe. Most recently chosen as an official partner of Lithuania’s National Mobility Challenge which encouraged cities, towns, schools, universities, communities and Lithuanian expats worldwide to actively walk and cycle for a period of two months and saw 160,000 participants accumulate over 45 billion steps during the challenge.

Meep is a digital solution that integrates and connects different transportation services, creating sustainable, connected mobility ecosystems. Born out of frustration of navigating public transit systems across different cities and applications, Meep seeks to centralise services and apps allowing users to plan, book and pay for multiple transport options in one place - this is from buses to ride-hailing to bike or scooter-sharing. In making such things simpler for users, Meep seeks to challenge traditional transport habits, particularly the reliance on private cars. While private car ownership is seen as a mode of transport which grants freedom, Meep argue that in many cases public transport offers the same level of freedom although with increased efficiency and sustainability. To illustrate this, Meep has partnered with municipalities and transport operators to showcase how their solution can improve urban life.

Mobility: A holistic challenge

Urban mobility challenges are difficult to solve. If looking at issues relating to cycling in a city comparing that to use of public transport you must view those two modes of transport as part of one interconnected system which must operate as a coordinated system. A change of schedule of one or the location of parking facilities of the other have impacts on the effectiveness and use of the transport system as a whole. At EIT Urban Mobility therefore, urban mobility is viewed through a holistic lens. As such, this list is a microcosm of the European mobility sector but as importantly includes companies from all around the EU.

The pan-European approach reflects the holistic nature that we must adopt in viewing challenges but also in finding solutions to match. Some regions have mobility challenges specific to them, others share common challenges. It is by creating a network of learning and sharing that we will find the solutions to the most pressing issues.

To discover EIT Urban Mobility’s startup portfolio, click here.